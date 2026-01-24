Premier League Gameweek 23
Brentford
Jan 25, 2026 2.00pm
Gtech Community Stadium
Nott'm Forest

Team News: Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By |

Brentford vs. Forest injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Imago / Action Plus

Reeling from their sixth loss in eight games, Nottingham Forest return to Premier League action on Sunday, when they visit high-flying Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Tricky Trees suffered an agonising 1-0 defeat to Braga in Thursday's Europa League clash, a few days after the Bees' 2-0 top-flight reverse to Chelsea, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BRENTFORD vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee)

Doubtful: Murillo (hamstring), Igor Jesus (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Brentford related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe