Team News: Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 14:00

Reeling from their sixth loss in eight games, Nottingham Forest return to Premier League action on Sunday, when they visit high-flying Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Tricky Trees suffered an agonising 1-0 defeat to Braga in Thursday's Europa League clash, a few days after the Bees' 2-0 top-flight reverse to Chelsea, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee)

Doubtful: Murillo (hamstring), Igor Jesus (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus