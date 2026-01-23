Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Sean Dyche makes multiple changes

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 18:04

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche may be without both of his first-choice strikers for Sunday's Premier League scrap with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Chris Wood is already guaranteed to miss another few weeks due to his knee injury, while Igor Jesus was absent from the 1-0 Europa League loss to Braga on Thursday evening as a result of a blow to the hip.

It remains to be seen if Jesus returns in time for Sunday's trip to the capital; Taiwo Awoniyi is on hand if not, but the fact that the Brazilian's issue was only a contact injury suggests he might be OK.

Fellow attacker Omari Hutchinson was ineligible for Europa League action in midweek, but the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea man could now be among a raft of changes from the visiting manager after a dreadful display in midweek.

Morgan Gibbs-White should be the only attacker to hold his spot - despite missing a penalty just 54 seconds before Ryan Yates's own goal - as Hutchinson, Jesus and Callum Hudson-Odoi start over Dan Ndoye, Dilane Bakwa and James McAtee.

Elliot Anderson's red card on Thursday is inconsequential in Premier League terms, so the England international will no doubt regain his place in midfield, and the same can likely be said for Ibrahim Sangare.

Murillo is also a major doubt after missing the Braga beating with a tight hamstring, so Morato may be stationed alongside Nikola Milenkovic once more.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

