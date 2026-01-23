Brentford lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Igor Thiago chases Man City legend

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 09:03 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 09:14

Brentford hotshot Igor Thiago will have a Manchester City legend in his sights when the Bees host Nottingham Forest in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 24-year-old drew a blank in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Chelsea, but he has already scored more goals in one Premier League season than any other Brazilian player with 16 in 2025-26.

However, Thiago is still chasing the continental best, as the last South American to score more in a single Premier League campaign was Sergio Aguero, who struck 21 times for Manchester City in 2018-19.

The 2001-born striker will no doubt lead the line in Keith Andrews's 4-2-3-1 setup, although there could be one alteration to his supporting cast, as Dango Ouattara may return to the first XI following the Africa Cup of Nations.

The ex-Bournemouth winger was only a second-half substitute against Chelsea, but Mathias Jensen may now make way as Ouattara links up with Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade in the final third.

Andrews could also receive a double midfield boost for Sunday, as Frank Onyeka is another AFCON returnee and Jordan Henderson has a strong chance of returning from an ankle injury, but Vitaly Janelt and Yehor Yarmoliuk should be retained.

Fresh from signing a new contract until 2030, Kristoffer Ajer should also hold his place over Sepp van den Berg in an unchanged backline.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago