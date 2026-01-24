Preview: Girona vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 14:21 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 14:54

Girona will be aiming to make it four straight wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Getafe on Monday night.

The hosts have risen into 12th spot in the La Liga table due to their recent form, while the away side sit 16th, only two points outside of the relegation zone in Spain's top flight.

Match preview

Girona are flying at the moment, with the Catalan outfit winning four of their last five in La Liga, including each of their last three against Mallorca, Osasuna and Espanyol.

Michel's side had been in deep trouble towards the bottom of the division, but they are now up in 12th spot, five points clear of the relegation zone, which is occupied by Real Oviedo, Levante and Alaves.

The White and Reds finished 16th in La Liga last season, only one point outside of the relegation zone, but they were incredibly third in 2023-24, with their best-ever campaign seeing them secure Champions League qualification.

Girona have picked up 12 points from their 10 home league matches this term, while Getafe have 10 points from their 10 games on their travels.

Earlier this season, Getafe recorded a 2-1 win over Girona, while it was also 2-1 to the capital outfit when the pair met in the corresponding clash last term.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Getafe and Girona have actually only locked horns on 15 previous occasions, with both posting six wins, while there have also been three draws between the two sides.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Valencia, and it has been a tough period for Jose Bordalas's side, who have not triumphed in Spain's top flight since the end of November, when they beat Elche 1-0.

Getafe have just one point to show from their last six league matches, and they sit down in 16th spot in the table, two points outside of the relegation zone.

The Deep Blue Ones have only spent one season out of La Liga since 2004, so it would be a surprise if they were relegated this term, although the capital team have been unable to claim a top-half finish in the league since 2019-20.

Girona La Liga form:

LWLWWW

Getafe La Liga form:

LLLDLL

Getafe form (all competitions):

LLLDLL

Team News

© Imago

Girona will once again be missing a number of first-team players for Monday's match, with Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek, Portu and Cristhian Stuani on the sidelines through injury.

Abel Ruiz and Axel Witsel both need to be assessed, while Arnau Martinez and Lancinet Kourouma are missing for the fixture due to suspensions.

Thomas Lemar is expected to feature in the number 10 spot for the Catalan outfit, while there is set to be a spot through the middle for Vladyslav Vanat.

As for Getafe, Davinchi and Borja Mayoral will miss the game due to injury problems, while Abdel Abqar, Abu Kamara and Kiko Femenia are doubts for Monday's match.

Mario Martin has scored four times for Getafe this season and is expected to feature in an advanced area, while Adrian Liso is also set to operate in the final third of the field.

Martin Satriano is a new signing at Getafe, arriving on loan from Lyon on January 17, and the 24-year-old should make a second successive start for the capital outfit.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Rincon, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Beltran, Martin; Tsygankov, Lemar, Gil; Vanat

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Iglesias, Dakonam, Duarte, Rico; Munoz, Arambarri, Milla, Martin; Satriano, Liso

We say: Girona 2-1 Getafe

Girona's form is excellent, but the same cannot be said for Getafe; we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline on Monday, but the hosts should be able to make the most of home advantage to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.