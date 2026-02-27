Preview: Girona vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 12:24

Celta Vigo will be aiming to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Girona on Sunday night.

The visitors are sixth in the La Liga table, five points behind fifth-placed Real Betis, while Girona occupy 11th, seven points from their opponents in this match.

Match preview

Girona have a record of seven wins, nine draws and nine defeats from their 25 league matches this season, with 30 points leaving them in 11th spot in the division.

It is still all to play for in the final stages of the 2025-26 campaign, with the Catalan outfit only six points ahead of the relegation zone, while they sit seven points behind sixth-placed Celta, so a win here would certainly boost their hopes of a European finish.

Michel's side finished 16th in La Liga last season, and they have spent periods of this campaign incredibly close to the relegation zone, but a solid run of form has allowed them to move clear of the bottom three.

Girona have won five, drawn three and lost three of their last 11 league games, including a 2-1 success over Barcelona in their last game on home soil on February 16.

The White and Reds will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Alaves, meanwhile, and they will certainly be the fresher of the two sides on Sunday due to Celta's involvement in Europe on Thursday night.

Indeed, Celta will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 win over PAOK in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff, which saw them secure a 3-1 aggregate success and secure their spot in the next stage of the competition.

The Sky Blues have actually won their last three matches, having beaten Mallorca 2-0 in La Liga in the middle of their two legs against PAOK.

Claudio Giraldez's side have been drawn against Lyon in the last-16 stage of the Europa League, but their current focus is on Spain's top flight.

Celta have a record of nine wins, 10 draws and six defeats from their 25 league matches this season, with 37 points leaving them in sixth spot in the table, five points behind fifth-placed Real Betis and two clear of Espanyol in seventh.

The Sky Blues have actually drawn each of their last three matches against Girona, while they have not managed to overcome the Catalan outfit since August 2022.

Girona La Liga form:

WDLDWD

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

WLDLDW

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

DLDWWW

Team News

Girona remain without the services of Alex Moreno, Juan Carlos, Portu, Donny van de Beek, Ricard Artero and Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to injury problems, but Joel Roca will be available again after serving a suspension.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Girona side for this match, with Thomas Lemar once again set to operate in an advanced midfield role.

Meanwhile, the line will be led by Vladyslav Vanat, who has scored eight times in 22 La Liga appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

As for Celta, Hugo Sotelo, Franco Cervi and Pablo Duran will need to be assessed before their involvement in this weekend's match can be determined.

The visitors will definitely be without the services of their starting striker Borja Iglesias, though, with the Spaniard suspended after picking up a milestone yellow card against Mallorca.

There will be changes from the side that started against PAOK in the Europa League last time out, with Ferran Jutgla set to be among those introduced, the 27-year-old benefitting from the absence of Iglesias.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Rincon, Reis, Blind, Martinez; Tsygankov, Lemar, Witsel, Martin, Gil; Vanat

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Aidoo, Alonso; Rueda, Moriba, Vecino, Alvarez; Lopez, Jutgla, Swedberg

We say: Girona 1-1 Celta Vigo

Not since August 2022 have Celta beat Girona, who have won two and drawn three of their last five matches against Sunday's opponents. We are once again finding it difficult to separate the two teams in this fixture and have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.