Preview: Celta Vigo vs PAOK - prediction, team news, lineups

One step away from the round of 16, Celta Vigo return home to Balaidos Stadium on Thursday evening to face PAOK in the decisive second leg of their Europa League playoff tie.

The Spanish side hold a narrow lead from the first leg, leaving PAOK with a deficit to overturn if they are to progress.

Match preview

Celta Vigo have a valuable opportunity to finish the job at home, having already taken control of the tie with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the first leg.

The Sky Blues enter this contest in encouraging form, recording two wins, two draws and just one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions.

Their most recent domestic outing saw them claim a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mallorca, continuing their strong run of form.

Claudio Giraldez’s side accumulated 13 points during the Europa League league phase, registering four wins, one draw and three defeats from eight matches, which was enough to secure their place in the knockout playoffs.

Their performances at Balaidos have been particularly impressive, with three wins from four European home matches, suggesting they are well equipped to handle the pressure of a decisive second leg.

The first-leg victory in Greece not only gives Celta a numerical advantage but also a psychological edge, as they demonstrated their ability to manage difficult moments away from home.

Giraldez has brought structure to his side, with Celta currently sitting sixth in La Liga, underlining their progress this season.

Their Europa League form remains slightly inconsistent, with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches in the competition, leaving room for caution.

PAOK, meanwhile, arrive in Spain with work to do after suffering a disappointing first-leg defeat on home soil.

The White-Blacks have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, managing just one win from their last five matches across all competitions, alongside three draws and one defeat.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against AE Larissa, a result that does little to build momentum ahead of such a crucial European fixture.

In the league phase, PAOK amassed 12 points from three wins, three draws and two defeats.

Their away record in Europe has been a concern, with just one win from four matches, alongside one draw and two defeats, highlighting their struggles outside Thessaloniki.

Razvan Lucescu faces a significant tactical challenge, particularly after seeing his side fall short at home in the first leg.

The Romanian coach must find a balance between attacking urgency and defensive stability, as PAOK need goals while also avoiding conceding further.

Their recent Europa League form, which includes one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches, suggests a side that has lacked consistency at key moments.

The head-to-head record favours Celta Vigo, who have won both previous meetings between the sides, giving them an additional psychological advantage heading into this decisive encounter.

Celta Vigo Europa League form:

WLLWDW

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

DDLWWD

PAOK Europa League form:

WDDWLL

PAOK form (all competitions):

WDWDLD

Team News

Celta Vigo could be without Alvaro Nunez, who is a doubt due to a groin injury, while Carl Starfelt is also struggling with a calf problem and may not feature.

Franco Cervi remains sidelined with a muscle injury, and Hugo Sotelo is unavailable with an ankle issue, although he is expected to return in early March.

Pablo Duran is another confirmed absentee for the hosts, with the forward ruled out due to a knee injury.

In goal, Ivan Radu is expected to start, with Joseph Aidoo and Marcos Alonso forming the central defensive partnership.

Oscar Mingueza and Ilaix Moriba are likely to feature in midfield, while Iago Aspas will lead the attack alongside Borja Iglesias and Williot Swedberg.

PAOK, meanwhile, will be without Andrija Zivkovic, who is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards.

Dejan Lovren is ruled out with a medial collateral ligament injury, while Dimitrios Pelkas is also unavailable due to a knock.

Goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka is sidelined with a chest injury, and Kiril Despodov is out with a muscle problem.

Luka Ivanusec and Soualiho Meite are also unavailable due to muscle and thigh injuries, respectively.

Antonis Tsiftsis is expected to start in goal, with Tomasz Kedziora and Giannis Michailidis at the heart of defence.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to lead the line as PAOK chase the goals needed to overturn the deficit.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Carreira, Aidoo, Alonso, Rodriguez; Mingueza, Roman Gonzalez, Moriba; Aspas, Iglesias, Swedberg

PAOK possible starting lineup:

Tsiftsis; Taylor, Kedziora, Michailidis, Kenny; Ozdoyev, Camara; Taison, Zafeiris, Chatsidis; Giakoumakis

We say: Celta Vigo 2-0 PAOK

With a first-leg advantage, strong home form and greater consistency, Celta Vigo are well placed to see out this tie.

PAOK’s struggles on the road and lack of cutting edge in recent matches could prove costly, and the hosts should have enough quality to secure a victory and progress to the next round.

