Preview: PAOK vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

La Liga outfit Real Betis will travel to Thessaloniki in Greece for Thursday's Europa League meeting with PAOK.

The visitors head into matchday seven in 18th spot in the league phase, while Los Verdiblancos are flying high in fourth position.

Match preview

PAOK may be sitting in the top 24, but they still have work to do to progress from the Europa League league phase for a second consecutive season.

The Greek side are two points better off than 25th-placed Dinamo Zagreb after winning two, drawing three and losing just one of their six league phase games.

They have drawn their last two European outings, conceding a late equaliser in a home game against Brann before netting a 90th-minute leveller to rescue a 3-3 scoreline from their away meeting with Ludogorets on matchday six.

PAOK will carry momentum into Thursday's fixture after winning five of their last six competitive matches in regulation time, including a 2-0 success against arch-rivals Olympiacos in the Greek Cup quarter-finals earlier this month.

Razvan Lucescu's side backed that result up with a commanding 3-0 victory in Sunday's home league game against OFI Crete - a result that made it 22 consecutive home matches without defeat since losing to FCSB last February.

They have also recorded 11 clean sheets in their 17 competitive home games this term, including two shutouts in the league phase.

Betis, meanwhile, are one of six teams who have already secured a place in the Europa League knockout rounds, having collected 14 points from their six league phase matches.

After taking five points from their first three outings of the main draw, Los Verdiblancos went on to record victories over Lyon, Utrecht and Dinamo Zagreb.

As a result, they are now in a strong position to skip the knockout playoffs and advance straight to the last 16, considering they enjoy a two-point cushion over those sitting outside of the top eight ahead of the final two rounds of league phase fixtures.

In regard to their domestic calendar, Betis started 2026 with a couple of disappointing results, suffering a heavy 5-1 loss against Real Madrid before playing out a 1-1 draw with La Liga basement side Real Oviedo.

However, they have since sparked an upturn in fortunes with home wins over Elche and Villarreal in the Copa del Rey and La Liga respectively.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have failed to win their last three away games against top-flight opposition, but they will head to Greece with the joint second-best away record in the league phase after taking seven points from their three trips outside of Spain.

PAOK Europa League form:

D L W W D D

PAOK form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Real Betis Europa League form:

D W D W W W

Real Betis form (all competitions):

W W L D W W

Team News

PAOK remain without injured goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, while there are doubts surrounding the availability of Luka Ivanusec, Kiril Despodov and Giannis Konstantelias.

Midfielder Soualiho Meite is unlikely to feature after being forced off in the first half of Sunday's win over OFI Crete.

The hosts will at least welcome back Magomed Ozdoev, who is available after serving a one-match ban in the Greek Super League.

In addition to Ozdoev, there could also be starting spots for Tomasz Kedziora, Abdul Rahman Baba, Mady Camara and Andrija Zivkovic.

As for Betis, they are having to cope without the services of Hector Bellerin, Junior Firpo, Rodrigo Riquelme and Cucho Hernandez due to injury.

Antony has been struggling with a groin problem in recent times and will now sit out Thursday’s fixture as a result.

The Moroccan duo of Sofyan Amrabat and Abde Ezzalzouli have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, but the former remains unavailable due to an injury issue.

Forward Cedric Bakambu will serve a one-match ban after picking up three yellow cards across the league phase.

PAOK possible starting lineup:

Tsiftsis; Kenny, Kedziora, Michailidis, Baba; Ozdoev, Camara; Zivkovic, Pelkas, Taison; Giakoumakis

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ortiz, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Altimira, Deossa; Ruibal, Fornals, Riquelme; Avila

We say: PAOK 1-1 Real Betis

PAOK usually save their best football for their own stadium, but while they are a strong force on home turf, they are set to face a Betis side that are yet to lose on their travels in Europe this season.

With that in mind, we think Los Verdiblancos will battle to a score draw to return home with a useful point.

