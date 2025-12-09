Preview: Ludogorets Razgrad vs PAOK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Byron David | 09 Dec 2025 12:28 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 12:57

The battle for the Europa League knockout phase is heating up, with Ludogorets Razgrad hosting PAOK on Thursday, December 11.

The hosts are seeking a way into the next round by entering the top 24, while the visitors are hoping to finish as one of the seeded teams for the knockouts.

Match preview

Ludogorets are searching for their first appearance in the Europa League knockout phase since the 2019-20 season; they are right on the edge, and it could go either way.

With three games remaining before this round, three points are the minimum requirement for the Bulgarian side, but judging from their mixed bag of results across their most recent six home games leaves a lot to be desired.

The Eagles have adjusted quickly to their new manager’s tactics, as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 1-1 draw against Slavia Sofia on Monday.

Per-Mathias Hogmo took over the reins from Todor Zhivondov in the middle of November, taking charge of five fixtures so far.

The Norwegian manager oversaw the club’s impressive 3-2 victory against Celta Vigo in the previous matchday, giving the boss an undefeated start to life with the Bulgarian side.

However, that win against the La Liga opponents was the Eagles’ first across their last six UEL league phase games, as they have lost four of those fixtures.

Ludogorets have never met PAOK before, but their previous two meetings with Greek opposition produced score stalemates.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

PAOK have been going through a similar run of form, notching up a five-game unbeaten sequence, which saw them bag three Greek Super League wins in a row.

Domestically, they are firmly in the title race, but in Europe, they are just outside the ranked teams for the next round of the competition.

The White-Blacks are also undefeated in their last three matches in Europe, winning two on the bounce before sharing the spoils with Brann on matchday five, as they push for back-to-back qualifications from this competition’s league phase.

Razvan Lucescu’s troops do not mind travelling, as they have been victorious in four of their last six competitive road trips, including a praiseworthy 3-2 triumph away to Lille on matchday three.

The visitors have some experience against Bulgarian sides, winning 50% of their four meetings, which means they will be up for this to secure maximum points.

Ludogorets Razgrad Europa League form:

W

L

L

L

W

Ludogorets Razgrad form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

D

PAOK Europa League form:

D

L

W

W

D

PAOK form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

On the injury front, Hogmo will be without the services of Edvin Kurtulus, who has not featured since the start of October when he had eight minutes in this competition against Real Betis.

The hosts will look to Petar Stanic for inspiration, especially after the Serbian midfielder bagged a hat-trick against Celta Vigo.

PAOK’s main concern is the health of Dimitrios Pelkas, who looks to remain sidelined with an injury after missing the club’s last four matches.

Andrija Zivkovic is the primary threat for the visitors, as he registered an assist the last time out, making it six assists in his last 10 appearances for both club and country.

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Bonmann; Son, Nachmias, Almeida, Nedyalkov; Naressi; Tekpetey, Stanic, Duarte, Vidal; Chochev

PAOK possible starting lineup:

Pavlenka; Kenny, Kedziora, Lovren, Baba; Odzoev, Meite; Zivkovic, Ivanusec, Taison; Giakoumakis

We say: Ludogorets Razgrad 1-2 PAOK

The visitors are in better nick here and know what it takes to beat Bulgarian opposition, having done so twice before.

Ludogorets’s indifferent form, especially at home, puts some question marks on their ability to see off a team as good as the Greeks.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.