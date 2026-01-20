Preview: Rangers vs Ludogorets Razgrad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Jan 2026 15:10 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 15:11

Rangers will be playing for pride when they welcome Ludogorets Razgrad to Ibrox for a Europa League matchday seven clash on Thursday.

The hosts are all-but of the competition with just one point from six games, while the visitors are still battling for qualification with seven points from six fixtures.

Match preview

Rangers endured a disastrous start to the 2025-26 season under Russell Martin's management, including failing to qualify for the Champions League - losing 9-1 on aggregate to Club Brugge in the playoff round - and winning only one of their first seven league fixtures.

Martin was sacked following another underwhelming result, drawing 1-1 with Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership in early October, with interim boss Steven Smith guiding the Gers to another draw against Dundee United.

Danny Rohl was subsequently appointed as Martin's permanent successor, and the Gers have shown steady signs of improvement under the German manager.

Rohl has won 12 and drawn three of his 20 matches at the helm, losing just five times, including an impressive seven wins and just one loss in the league - leading the Gers to third in the table and just six points behind leaders Hearts.

However, their European struggles have persisted under the new boss, with Rangers losing three and drawing one of their four Europa League fixtures under Rohl, alongside two defeats under Martin earlier in the campaign.

As a result, Rangers sit 33rd in the standings with just one point, leaving them six points adrift of the top 24, and with only two games remaining, the Gers' chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds are all but over.

Rangers will still aim to secure their first victory of the campaign against Ludogorets Razgrad, looking to end the league phase campaign on a positive note and keep any small chance of qualifying for the knockouts alive going into the last matchday.

© Imago

The hosts face a Ludogorets Razgrad side who have much more at stake, though, as the visitors are 23rd in the table with seven points from six games, leaving them still battling for a qualifying place.

The Eagles have won two, drawn one and lost three of their six fixtures, giving them a narrow lead over 25th-placed Dinamo Zagreb on goal difference, meaning maximum points may be needed to ensure their place in the top 24.

That will, however, require Per Mathias Hogmo's side to secure their first point away from home in the Europa League, as Ludogorets Razgrad have lost all of their three fixtures on the road thus far.

Ludogorets Razgrad will look to draw confidence from their recent form, avoiding defeat in all of their last 10 games across all competitions, with seven wins and three draws.

The visitors will also have the advantage of having had a winter-break, playing just two friendlies since Christmas Day - a period in which Rangers have played six competitive fixtures.

Rangers Europa League form:

L D L L L L

Rangers form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Ludogorets Razgrad Europa League form:

D W L L L W

Ludogorets Razgrad form (all competitions):

D W W W D D

Team News

© Imago

Rangers are anticipated to be without Bailey Rice, Connor Barron, Derek Cornelius, Dujon Sterling and Nedim Bajrami due to injury issues, while new signing Andreas Skov Olsen is also doubtful to feature.

Rohl made a number of changes as he rotated his side for the Scottish FA Cup clash against Annan Athletic at the weekend, and the manager is expected to return to his full strength side here.

As a result, the likes of James Tavernier, Mikey Moore, Thelo Aasgaard, John Souttar and Jack Butland should return to the starting team.

Meanwhile, Aguibou Camara is their only forced absentee, with the midfielder ruled out until April with a muscle issue.

Petar Stanic is Ludogorets Razgrad's top scorer in this competition with six goals, and the midfielder is anticipated to start alongside Bernard Tekpetey and Caio Vidal, with Yves Erick Bile leading the line.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Fernandez, Souttar, Meghoma; Raskin, Aasgaard; Gassama, Diomande, Moore; Chermiti

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Bonmann; Son, Verdon, Almeida, Nedyalkov; Kaloc, Duarte; Caio Vidal, Stanic, Tekpetey; Bile

We say: Rangers 2-0 Ludogorets Razgrad

Rangers are enjoying a six-game winning run heading into this game, and while they are yet to triumph in the Europa League, they face a Ludogorets Razgrad side who have lost all three away league phase fixtures.

As a result, we are backing Rohl's men to secure their first three points on the league phase campaign.

