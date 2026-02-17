Preview: Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ferencvaros - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 17 Feb 2026 18:27

Looking to avoid a second defeat of the season in this matchup, Ludogorets Razgrad welcome Ferencvaros to Huvepharma Arena for the first leg of their Europa League knockout play-off on Thursday night.

The Eagles have enjoyed an excellent run of wins on the domestic front since ending League Phase action on the continent, whereas Fradi stuttered significantly in the Hungarian title race over the weekend.

Match preview

After claiming the Bulgarian crown in each of the last 14 seasons, Ludogorets Razgrad are in serious danger of relinquishing possession of the trophy this term, sitting seven points behind league leaders Levski Sofia after 21 matches.

However, the Eagles have enjoyed a productive five-game winning streak across domestic and Europa League action since the end of January, including triumphs over Levski in both the Bulgarian Super Cup (1-0) and Bulgarian Cup (1-0).

Now on a mission to record six straight victories for the first time this season, Ludogorets are competing in the play-off round of the Europa League after placing 22nd in the League Phase, just a single point ahead of 25th-placed Young Boys in the elimination zone.

Netting his side's late winner at Huvepharma Stadium during the top-flight success over strugglers Beroe on the weekend, Petar Stanic has been a key performer for Per-Mathias Hogmo's troops on the continent, providing nine goal contributions in 10 Europa League appearances.

Aiming to build a strong advantage in the first leg ahead of a daunting trip to the home of the Hungarians next week, the Eagles will be filled with Razgrad confidence by their current eight-game undefeated run (W6 D2) at Huvepharma Arena dating back to late November.

Similarly to Thursday night's hosts, Ferencvaros are serial winners of their domestic league but face an unlikely challenger this season, with Gyori ETO currently sitting top of the elite Hungarian division, three points ahead of Robbie Keane's men.

Indeed, Fradi's hopes of securing an eighth consecutive league crown suffered another damaging blow on Saturday afternoon, when an opener from midfielder Bence Otvos could not prevent a 3-1 victory for Zalaegerszeg at ZTE Arena.

Focusing on Europa League matters for the moment, Ferencvaros were mightily close to qualifying automatically for the last 16 but missed out on a top-eight finish by just the single point after losing 4-0 at Sean Dyche's Nottingham Forest on the final night of the League Phase.

Following a respectable collection of 15 points across eight contests, the knockout play-offs and another two clashes with Ludogorets await Keane's troops, who picked up a 3-1 win over the Bulgarian champions in Budapest on November 6.

Apart from their difficult trip to the City Ground in late January, Ferencvaros have impressed on the road in the Europa League this season, drawing at the hostile base of Fenerbahce after picking up maximum points at both Genk and RB Salzburg.

Ludogorets Razgrad Europa League form: L L W D L W

Ludogorets Razgrad form (all competitions): L W W W W W

Ferencvaros Europa League form: W W D W D L

Ferencvaros form (all competitions): L L W W W L

Team News

Managing just a single top-flight appearance for Ludogorets this season, Aguibou Camara is sidelined until April because of a muscular injury.

Scoring on the weekend for the Eagles, Kwadwo Duah has been added to the hosts' squad for the knockout stages of the Europa League and should feature in the first leg.

Enjoying the best goalscoring campaign of his career, 24-year-old Stanic will start in midfielder for the Bulgarians.

Last taking to the pitch at the beginning of November, Ferencvaros' Stefan Gartenmann is unlikely to feature on Thursday night.

After being hooked at half time during the loss at Nottingham Forest, Jonathan Levi is fighting an uphill battle to keep his spot in the XI.

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Bonmann; Son, Verdon, Almeida, Nedyalkov; Naressi, Duarte, Caio, Stanic, Marcus; Bille

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Grof; Otvos, Cisse, Szalai; Makreckis, Romao, Kanichowsky, Keita, Cadu; Bamidele, Zachariassen

We say: Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 Ferencvaros

On an eight-game unbeaten run at Huvepharma Arena, Ludogorets will be confident of picking up a home success in the first leg on Thursday night.

Ferencvaros struggled massively on the road domestically over the weekend and could be in line for more of the same in Bulgaria.

