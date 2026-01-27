Preview: Ludogorets Razgrad vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 27 Jan 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 06:19

Fighting for a spot in the Europa League playoffs, Ludogorets Razgrad will welcome Nice to Huvepharma Arena for their final league phase clash on Thursday.

The Eagles will be desperate to make the top 24, while Le Gym can no longer reach the next round.

Match preview

Per-Mathias Hogmo's Ludogorets kicked off their Europa League campaign by beating Malmo FF 2-1 back in September, but after winning just once in the competition since, they are on the cusp of elimination.

Most recently, the Bulgarian First League champions were downed 1-0 on the road by Rangers, failing to respond to Mohamed Diomande's first-half opener.

That disappointment has Hogmo's side 25th in the table, though their tally of seven points puts them just one behind 24th-placed Celtic, and within striking distance of 20th-placed Dinamo Zagreb ahead of the league phase's final matchday.

With their European dream on the line, the hosts will take heart from the fact that they have only lost one of their last six at Huvepharma Arena, a run that includes a win and draw in this competition.

Additionally, the fact that Ludogorets have scored three goals in each of their last two continental home games - a 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo on November 27 and a 3-3 draw with PAOK on December 11 - will give fans hope should the club's qualification chances come down to goal-difference.

© Imago / Sportimage

Meanwhile, Ligue 1's Nice have endured a difficult season on and off the pitch, particularly under former manager Franck Haise, who oversaw six defeats from six in the Europa League prior to his departure last month.

Having previously been in charge of Les Aiglons between 2012 and 2016, Claude Puel returned to club to replace Haise, with the joint aims of stabilising the team and calming tensions in the aftermath of the shocking fan violence that a number of Nice players suffered at the hands of their own supporters in December.

With that first target in mind, Puel has won three, drawn one and lost just one of his five games in the dugout so far, including a 3-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles in his last Europa League match.

However, that triumph was marred by more fan violence, this time directed at visiting supporters of the Eredivisie club, who had to be protected by riot police.

Hoping for a positive end to their dismal European campaign, Le Gym will be concerned by the fact that they have lost six of their last eight away games, though it is notable that Puel has won two of his three across all competitions so far.

Ludogorets Razgrad Europa League form:

Ludogorets Razgrad form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

D

L

Nice Europa League form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Ludogorets have a largely fit squad to choose from, but they will be without attacking midfielder Aguibou Camara as he continues to recover from a major muscle injury.

In his absence, Hogmo is likely to opt for Caio to start as part of a trio with Petar Stanic and Erick Marcus behind striker Eric Bille.

As for Nice, they are lighter in defence than ideal this week, with the versatile Melvin Bard joining centre-backs Mohamed Abdelmonem, Moise Bombito and Youssouf Ndayishimiye on the treatment table after suffering a groin injury earlier this month.

Filling the gaps, Puel could start 18-year-old Brad-Hamilton Mantsounga alongside 19-year-old Abdulay Juma Bah at centre-half, with the duo flanked by Antoine Mendy and Ali Abdi at full-back.

Elsewhere, defensive midfielder Charles Vanhoutte is suspended after picking up another yellow card against Go Ahead Eagles, so expect to see youngster Everton partner Salis Abdul Samed in a double pivot.

Up top, striker Terem Moffi and winger Jeremie Boga have been out of action since being abused by Nice fans last month, and Kevin Carlos looks set to operate at the tip of an attack featuring Mohamed-Ali Cho, Tom Louchet and loanee Tiago Gouveia on Thursday.

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Bonmann; Son, Verdon, Almeida, Nedyalkov; Naressi, Duarte; Stanic, Caio, Marcus; Bille

Nice possible starting lineup:

Dupe; Mendy, Bah, Mantsounga, Abdi; Everton, Samed; Cho, Louchet, Gouveia; Carlos

We say: Ludogorets Razgrad 2-2 Nice

Ludogorets will be desperate to make the playoffs, so expect to see a spirited performance from the hosts.

However, Nice have proven resilient under Puel, and despite having nothing to play for in terms of qualification, Le Gym could frustrate their opponents as they search for a positive result to boost morale.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.