Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Europa League clash between Malmo and Ludogorets Razgrad, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Swedish champions Malmo are set to kick off the league phase of their Europa League campaign on Wednesday when they welcome Bulgarian title-winners Ludogorets Razgrad to Elena Stadion.

Di Blae will be hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while the Eagles will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak in midweek.

Match preview

Henrik Rydstrom's Malmo dropped into the Europa League qualifiers after being eliminated from the Champions League process, and they beat Sigma Olomouc home and away in the playoff round to reach the league phase.

Those triumphs back in late August formed part of a seven-match run without defeat for Di Blae that featured four wins and three draws, though that favourable stretch came to an end ahead of this continental clash.

On Saturday, Rydstrom's side lost 1-0 on their own turf to Allsvenskan rivals Djurgarden IF, who snatched all three points with an 88th-minute winner from August Priske.

With that defeat, Wednesday's hosts have now won just one of their last six games at Elena Stadion - drawing three and losing the other two - though their sole victory was in the home leg of their Europa League playoff on August 21.

In 2024-25, Malmo endured a tough campaign and were knocked out after finishing 31st in the second-tier competition's league phase, and should they manage to win in midweek, then they will equal the number of victories they produced in last season's tournament.

Meanwhile, Rui Mota's Ludogorets also began their European qualifying effort in the Champions League process before dropping down into Europa League contention.

However, the Eagles had to come from behind against Shkendija in August's playoff round after the North Macedonian side won the first leg 2-1, and they eventually triumphed 5-3 on aggregate after a 4-1 victory in the home leg.

Most recently, Mota's men followed up their 1-1 stalemate with Lokomotov Plovdiv by playing out a 0-0 draw with Levski, and while the manager will be disappointed to have dropped four points in the Bulgarian First League, the tie took them to four games unbeaten ahead of this week.

That being said, the visitors may take confidence from their resilience overall, but considering that they have failed to win any of their last four matches on the road - and that they have lost their last two European away games - it remains to be seen whether their general domestic strength will cross over in midweek.

Ludogorets last won a European group or league phase clash back in 2023-24's UEFA Conference League, and victory on Wednesday would represent a major feat for a team that lost four, drew four and won zero of their Europa League games in 2024-25.

Malmo form (all competitions):





D



W



D



D



W



L





Ludogorets Razgrad form (all competitions):





D



L



W



W



D



D





Team News

Malmo will be without striker Erik Botheim on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from a broken leg he suffered in May, so expect to see Daniel Gudjohnsen start up top, supported by versatile attacker Sead Haksabanovic.

Out wide, the hosts are missing Arnor Sigurdsson due to a thigh issue that is set to keep him out for up to another month, and Adrian Skogmar could operate on the right with Hugo Bolin on the left.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Johan Dahlin is nearing a return from the cruciate ligament injury he picked up in October 2024, though Robin Olsen should line up between the sticks.

As for Ludogorets, centre-back Georgi Terziev will miss out with a knee injury, and Edvin Kurtulus will join Dinis Almeida at the heart of the defence in his absence.

Midfielder Aguibou Camara - who has not featured since July 9 - is also a doubt for Wednesday, and Ivaylo Chochev is likely to be partnered by Filip Kaloc in the centre of the park, while Pedro Naressi operates just behind the duo.

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Olsen; Stryger, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello; Skogmar, Johnsen, Rosengren, Bolin; Haksabanovic, Gudjohnsen

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Padt; Andersson, Kutulus, Almeida, Son; Pedro Naressi; Tekpetey, Kaloc, Chochev, Caio Vidal; Bile

We say: Malmo 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad

Malmo may have lost at the weekend, but their prior seven-game unbeaten run is testament to their resilience, and they are likely to collect at least one point in this clash.

Ludogorets are currently on a run of four matches without defeat, but having failed to win any of their last four away games - losing their two most recent European fixtures on the road - they will do well to earn a draw on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email