Manchester United reportedly identify a 22-year-old goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Altay Bayindir who could provide back-up to new first-choice shot-stopper Senne Lammens.

Malmo goalkeeper Melker Ellborg has emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United, according to a report.

The Red Devils made a significant change between the sticks over the summer as they decided to part ways with Andre Onana, who joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on an initial season-long loan deal.

Ruben Amorim replaced the mistake-prone Onana with 23-year-old Senne Lammens, who was signed on deadline day from Royal Antwerp for a reported £18m.

The Man United head coach opted to bide his time before handing Lammens his senior debut in October, and that decision has paid off as the Belgian shot-stopper has helped the Red Devils put together a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Altay Bayindir started in each of Man United’s first six Premier League fixtures, but he has since played second fiddle to Lammens and is now believed to be facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Bayindir out, Ellborg in at Man United?

According to The Sun, Man United are expected to let both Onana and Bayindir leave the club permanently next summer.

Bayaindir has been linked with a number of clubs in his native Turkey and the Red Devils are said to have identified Malmo’s Ellborg as a suitable replacement to provide back-up for first-choice Lammens.

Ellborg is said to have generated ‘great interest’ earlier this year after keeping five clean sheets in seven league starts for the reigning Swedish champions, conceding just two goals in the process.

The 22-year-old was drafted into Malmo’s senior side after first-choice goalkeeper Johan Dahlin sustained a long-term injury, but he has since reverted to the bench following the arrival of Robin Olsen from Aston Villa.

Man United sent scouts to watch Malmo goalkeeper Ellborg

Ellborg is now gaining game time in the Europa League and is said to have caught the eye of Man United scouts with his performance in a 1-0 defeat to Panathinaikos this month in which he saved a penalty.

“Penalties are a bit of a lottery, I would say. This time it went well,” Ellborg told reporters. “I knew the taker was trying to wait me out, so the plan was to try to wait him out. That’s kind of what I try to do in those situations - it worked well this time.”

Ellborg’s first-team performances have led to suggestions that he should replace Olsen as Malmo’s No.1 goalkeeper, having looked more assured between the sticks than his 39-year-old teammate.

In response, Ellborg said: “I’m just happy to get this opportunity. I try to show as much as possible on the pitch and prove myself there, so I’m not a player who goes around demanding things.”

The 6ft 3in Sweden Under-20 international, who is just 10 months younger than Man United’s Lammens, has a contract with Malmo until December 2028.