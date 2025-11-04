Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Malmo and Panathinaikos, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With both battling to avoid Europa League elimination, Allsvenskan hosts Malmo will face Greek opponents Panathinaikos at Elada Stadion on Thursday.

Malmo reside in 31st place with just a solitary point after three matches, two points fewer than the 22nd-placed visitors, though the home side managed to avoid defeat last time out in Europe unlike Panathinaikos.

Match preview

If Malmo have ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds, they must secure finish their eight-game campaign in the top 24, though a placement from 24th to ninth would only be good enough for a round of 16 playoff tie.

The Swedish team claimed a point when they drew 1-1 with Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on October 23, and while they will be disappointed to have conceded a 96th-minute equaliser, they were arguably fortunate to have taken anything from the encounter given their opponents squandered numerous opportunities.

Malmo are seventh in the Allsvenskan with 46 points after 29 matchweeks, and with just one game left to play in the top flight, they cannot qualify for Europe next season through league placement.

Head coach Anes Mravac's side are in poor form, with his team winning one, drawing two and losing three of their past six fixtures, scoring six goals while conceding 13 times.

The Blues' record at Elada Stadion is also concerning considering they have failed to get the better of visiting sides in six of their last seven matches at the ground, experiencing three defeats, all of which have occurred in their four most recent fixtures at home.

Panathinaikos suffered a 3-1 loss against Feyenoord on October 23 in the Europa League despite initially taking a lead in the 18th minute, and the team's defensive frailties are yet to be addressed given they have kept two clean sheets in 10 matches.

Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez took charge of the club in October following Luis Vitoria's dismissal in September, and the Spaniard's side are currently eighth with just 12 points in the Greek Super League.

The Greens lost 1-0 against Volos on Saturday, but that was the first time in 12 matches that they failed to score in.

Benitez has overseen two wins and one loss as boss, with the visitors having been defeated in two of the three contests prior to his arrival.

Panathinaikos' recent away performances have been worrisome given they have lost two, drawn one and emerged as victors in just one of their past four on their travels.

Team News

Malmo will likely give further opportunities to the players that earned a point against Dinamo Zagreb, including to central defenders Pontus Jansson and Colin Rosler.

Striker Daniel Gudjohnsen is still suspended following his red card against Viktoria Plzen on October 2, meaning Emmanuel Ekong is set for another start up front.

Defensive midfielder Oscar Lewicki picked up an injury against Zagreb, but he featured in both of his side's subsequent two matches, and there is little doubt about his selection on Thursday.

Panathinaikos are dealing with numerous injuries to stars such as Facundo Pellistri, whose absence could lead to a start for Tete on the right side of attack.

Pedro Chirivella, Manolis Siopis and Adam Gnezda Cerin may be stationed in midfield ahead of centre-backs Sverrir Ingi Ingason and Ahmed Touba.

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Larsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello; Busuladzic, Lewicki, Rosengren; Bolin, Ekong, Haksabanovic

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Drągowski; Kotsiras, Ingason, Touba, Kyriakopoulos; Chirivella, Siopis, Cerin; Tete, Swiderski, Duricic

We say: Malmo 1-1 Panathinaikos

Neither team have been particularly strong of late, and both have failed to impress in their domestic leagues or in Europe.

Malmo's home displays might have been poor this season, but Panathinaikos have struggled on the road, so perhaps the two will have to settle for a point on Thursday.

