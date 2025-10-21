Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Feyenoord and Panathinaikos, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Feyenoord will go out in search of their first victory in matchday three of the 2025–26 Europa League when they go up against Panathinaikos on Thursday at De Kuip.

After two matches, the hosts are two places from the bottom in the table, while the visiting Panathinaikos are 12th, after a victory and a loss in their opening two matches of the competition.

Match preview

Feyenoord will be buzzing after they recorded a 7–0 victory over struggling Heracles last weekend, to extend their unbeaten run in the Dutch top flight to nine fixtures.

That dominant win makes it eight wins and a draw in that time, and they are two points above second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Nevertheless, Robin van Persie’s men have not been able to replicate that form on the continent, having lost against Braga (1–0) and Aston Villa (2–0) in their opening two matches of this season’s Europa League.

Those results leave the Rotterdam-based side as one of the six teams without a point since the start of hostilities, and a run of four losses in the main draw of UEFA competitions.

The hosts will be eager to record their first victory in the competition on Thursday night, but Van Persie knows more than anyone else that he has to find a solution for the lack of goals and their defensive frailties in Europe if they do not want to exacerbate their problems.

Since the 2022–23 season, when the club of the people reached the last eight, they have struggled to make their mark in the competition, and they could be in danger of missing out on the next round with a defeat against Panathinaikos.

That said, their head-to-head record against the visiting side does not make for good reading for the home fans, as their team have been winless in their last three meetings, with a draw and two losses.

Panathinaikos, on the other hand, have enjoyed a decent start to the Europa League, with a win and a draw to stay 12th with four points.

However, the Greens are lagging in the domestic league, claiming only two victories, three draws and a loss, which leaves them seventh in the Greek Super League table.

The visitors will come into this contest off the back of a 1–1 draw against Aris to record their third draw of the season.

Having said that, the fans of the Shamrock will be confident about the ability of their team when they square up to the hosts on Thursday, having won their two previous meetings.

Team News

Van Persie has a long list of injured players going into this encounter, and the former Arsenal striker will be forced to tinker with his team.

Defender Thomas Beelen is still receiving treatment for a broken leg he suffered in July 2025, but Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Anel Ahmedhodzic are available to form the central defensive pairing.

Another set of players recuperating from leg injuries are Malcolm Leng and Quinten Timber, and they are expected to be left out of Van Persie’s plan on Thursday.

Poland international Jakub Moder (back) and Austrian Gernot Trauner (Achilles) are also sidelined for the home side.

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, while Georgios Kyriopoulos (knee) and Facundo Pellistri (knock) are more than likely to miss out on this fixture.

Moreover, Renato Sanches will not be included in Christos Kontis’s matchday plan, as he is currently stricken with an unspecified injury.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Bos, Ahmedhodzic, Smal, Watanabe, Read; Valente, Targhalline, Steijn; Sauer, Hadj Moussa

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Calabria, Ingason, Kyriakopolous, Touba; Chirivella, Gnezda Cerin; Tete, Bakasetas, Zaroury; Swiderski

We say: Feyenoord 2-1 Panathinaikos

Although Feyenoord have not registered a win after two fixtures in this competition, their attacking potential gives them a good chance of edging the visitors. Therefore, we are backing the home team to claim a 2–1 victory on Thursday.

