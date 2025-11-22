Manchester City are reportedly showing interest in a Netherlands Under-21 international who is said to be a target for German giants Bayern Munich.

Manchester City have reportedly added Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read to their transfer shortlist.

Matheus Nunes is currently regarded as Man City's first-choice right-back, having been converted into a full-back since he joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023.

Pep Guardiola can also call upon academy graduate Rico Lewis, although he has been restricted to just nine competitive appearances this season.

It appears that Man City feel the right-back position is one that needs strengthening, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that they are considering a move for a promising Dutch youngster.

Man City facing Bayern competition

The update claims that the Premier League giants have placed Feyenoord's Read on their transfer shortlist for 2026.

While Man City are keen on recruiting the 19-year-old, they are facing competition from reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have already held talks with the player's representatives, as they weigh up whether to make a move in the upcoming transfer windows.

Konrad Laimer and Sacha Boey are currently Bayern's main right-back options, so it remains to be seen whether there could be a departure to make way for Read.

Who is Man City's new transfer target?

The highly-rated youngster joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2023 after spending six years with Volendam.

Read has gone on to make 49 competitive appearances for the Dutch side, showing his ability to contribute in forward areas with four goals and 11 assists.

After impressing with his club, the teenager was given the opportunity to make his debut for the Netherlands Under-21 side in October.

Read primarily plays on the right side of a back four, but he can also switch to the left side or play in a wing-back position when required.

The youngster may still need time to develop before he becomes a first-choice option for the likes of Man City, but he could still add useful depth to any major European club.