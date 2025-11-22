Man City news: Citizens 'add' Bayern Munich-linked full-back to 2026 transfer shortlist

By
Man City 'add' Bayern-linked full-back to 2026 transfer shortlist
© IMAGO / ANP / Imago
Manchester City are reportedly showing interest in a Netherlands Under-21 international who is said to be a target for German giants Bayern Munich.

Manchester City have reportedly added Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read to their transfer shortlist. 

Matheus Nunes is currently regarded as Man City's first-choice right-back, having been converted into a full-back since he joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023.

Pep Guardiola can also call upon academy graduate Rico Lewis, although he has been restricted to just nine competitive appearances this season. 

It appears that Man City feel the right-back position is one that needs strengthening, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that they are considering a move for a promising Dutch youngster.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pictured on October 29, 2025

Man City facing Bayern competition

The update claims that the Premier League giants have placed Feyenoord's Read on their transfer shortlist for 2026. 

While Man City are keen on recruiting the 19-year-old, they are facing competition from reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich

The Bavarians have already held talks with the player's representatives, as they weigh up whether to make a move in the upcoming transfer windows.

Konrad Laimer and Sacha Boey are currently Bayern's main right-back options, so it remains to be seen whether there could be a departure to make way for Read.

Feyenoord's Givairo Read on November 6, 2025

Who is Man City's new transfer target?

The highly-rated youngster joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2023 after spending six years with Volendam. 

Read has gone on to make 49 competitive appearances for the Dutch side, showing his ability to contribute in forward areas with four goals and 11 assists.

After impressing with his club, the teenager was given the opportunity to make his debut for the Netherlands Under-21 side in October. 

Read primarily plays on the right side of a back four, but he can also switch to the left side or play in a wing-back position when required.

The youngster may still need time to develop before he becomes a first-choice option for the likes of Man City, but he could still add useful depth to any major European club. 

ID:586216:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3861:
Written by
Ben Sully

Click here for more stories about Givairo Read

Click here for more stories about Manchester City

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Givairo Read Konrad Laimer Matheus Nunes Pep Guardiola Rico Lewis Sacha Boey Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!