Sports Mole identifies five players who could make the move to Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Approaching the end of 2025, there are still a number of top-class performers who have been unable to agree new contracts with their respective clubs.

As of January 1, foreign clubs can begin talks over a pre-contract, and Manchester United are one of a number of major clubs that will be a keeping a close eye on the market.

Here, Sports Mole identifies five players who could potentially make the move to Old Trafford next summer, with the Red Devils, as it stands, able to enter talks with the following individuals at the start of 2026.

Upamecano's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the France international's contract with Bayern Munich due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 27-year-old is a top-class performer, and he has again been a vital player this season, featuring on 15 occasions in all competitions, while he has turned out for Bayern on 167 occasions in total.

Upamecano is set to be a starter for France at next summer's World Cup, and he will want his future sorted before that point, with Man United known to be admirers of him.

The Red Devils are believed to be planning to move for another centre-back next year, and it would be some statement of intent from Ruben Amorim's side if they were able to land Upamecano.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are also thought to be among the defender's admirers.

Vlahovic has not performed to the level that many expected from him since arriving at Juventus, but the 25-year-old has still scored 64 goals and registered 15 assists in 160 appearances for the Old Lady.

The striker scored 49 goals in 108 matches for Fiorentina, and he had been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal before making the move to Juventus, but his contract with the Old Lady is due to expire next summer.

Players of Vlahovic's age and quality do not often become available on a free transfer, and Man United are expected to be in the market for another attacker next year.

Indeed, Joshua Zirkzee is highly unlikely to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of next summer's transfer window, and his exit would leave Benjamin Sesko as the only senior option at centre-forward.

A number of major clubs are attentive to the Serbia international's future.

The brother of Arsenal star Jurrien Timber, Quinten Timber also sees his contract at Feyenoord expire next summer, so foreign clubs will be able to enter into talks over a pre-contract in January.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in the Netherlands international, but Man United are also thought to be admirers of the 24-year-old, who mainly operates in central midfield.

Quinten Timber has made 115 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring 19 goals and registering 14 assists in the process, including one assist in 13 outings in the Champions League.

It is no secret that Man United want to improve their midfield options next year, and bringing in a player of Quinten Timber's quality on a free transfer could be a stroke of genius.

Man United allegedly failed with a move for Maignan over the summer, with the Red Devils said to have identified the France international as the ideal replacement for Andre Onana.

The 20-time English champions were ultimately unable to come to an agreement with Milan over a transfer fee, while Chelsea are also thought to have failed with a summer approach.

Maignan is out of contract next summer, though, and it is understood that discussions over the possibility of a new deal with the Italian giants have stalled.

Man United allegedly want to sign an experienced stopper to help guide current number one Senne Lammens next season, and Maignan certainly fits the bill.

The 30-year-old has represented Milan on 175 occasions in all competitions, keeping 65 clean sheets in the process.

Neves is well-known to Man United boss Amorim, and it is understood that the Portuguese is a huge fan of the 28-year-old, who only has a contract with Al-Hilal until next summer.

There were certainly eyebrows raised when Neves left Wolverhampton Wanderers for Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, and he has since represented the Saudi Pro League outfit on 104 occasions, scoring 12 goals and registering 25 assists in the process.

Neves had a record of 30 goals and 13 assists in 253 appearances for Wolves, including 21 goals and nine assists in 177 outings in the top flight of English football.

The midfielder is a proven performer in the Premier League, and he is also still very much a part of the Portugal set-up, turning out for his country on 62 occasions across all competitions.

Neves is said to be interested in returning to the Premier League following a stint in Saudi Arabia, and he could be a brilliant signing for a Man United side that are likely to revamp their midfield in 2026.