Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Jurrien Timber's brother, but they face competition from at least two Premier League clubs.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Jurrien Timber's twin brother, Quinten Timber, from Feyenoord.

Quintien Timber has made 115 competitive appearances since he joined Feyenoord from Utrecht in the summer of 2022.

The midfielder is a key figure in the Feyenoord side, as demonstrated by the fact that he has started all 14 of his competitive appearances this season.

Timber's performances have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, including Jurrien's current employers, Arsenal.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Quinten Timber

According to Caught Offside, the Gunners are currently keeping a close eye on Timber's performances in the Netherlands.

The report claims that the Premier League leaders have been monitoring his progress for some time and are now in the race for his services.

Arsenal may sense the chance to pick Timber up on a free transfer, with his Feyenoord contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, they could face competition from at least two other Premier League clubs in Manchester United and West Ham United.

There is also a possibility that Borussia Dortmund could be Timber's next club, with the German giants believed to be in pole position to secure his signature.

Dortmund are considering whether to steal a march on its competition by making an effort to sign Timber in the January transfer window.

Do Arsenal need to sign Timber?

It would certainly be a heart-warming story for Timber to play alongside his brother at the Emirates Stadium.

However, taking sentiment out of the equation, Mikel Arteta's side are in no desperate need to strengthen their midfield options, with the Arsenal boss able to call upon Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Christian Norgaard.

As a result, Timber would struggle for game time in north London, with that in mind, he may be better off considering alternative destinations like Dortmund.