Swedish side Malmo FF will welcome Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb to the Eleda Stadion on Thursday evening in gameweek three of the UEFA Europa League.

Both sides are at opposite ends of the table heading into this fixture, with Malmo still chasing their first points of the campaign, while Dinamo Zagreb are flying high after a perfect start.

Match preview

Malmo’s Europa League journey has been far from ideal, as they remain winless after two games.

The Swedish side have endured consecutive defeats, leaving them bottom of the table and in desperate need of a turnaround.

Malmo opened their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Ludogorets Razgrad, where Lasse Berg Johnsen grabbed a late consolation goal.

That loss ultimately led to the dismissal of Henrik Rydstrom, despite his back-to-back Allsvenskan titles in 2023 and 2024.

Interim coach Anes Mravac has since taken charge and guided the side to two wins in four matches.

Yet, his team’s 3-0 loss to Viktoria Plzen on matchday two - a game that saw Malmo receive two red cards, underlined the challenges facing the Swede ahead of this week’s clash.

Domestically, Malmo sit fourth in the Allsvenskan after 27 matches, with 12 wins, nine draws and six losses.

With three games left to play, they have amassed 45 points, scoring 42 goals and conceding 28 in the process.

Their recent form has been mixed, winning just two of their last five matches across all competitions - they will, however, take some confidence from a 2-0 league victory over Norrkoping last time out.

Dinamo Zagreb, meanwhile, have started their Europa League campaign in outstanding fashion, winning both of their opening matches.

They began with a 3-1 victory over Fenerbahce, courtesy of a Dion Beljo brace and a late strike from substitute Mounsef Bakrar.

Matchday two brought a similar result as Dinamo defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-1, with Mateo Lisica and Dejan Ljubicic (two goals) getting on the scoresheet.

Mario Kovacevic’s men sit top of the group on goal difference and will look to extend their perfect run in Malmo.

In domestic competition, Dinamo also lead the Croatian top flight with 22 points from 10 games (seven wins, one draw and two losses).

They have won five of their last six matches but have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five.

Historically, the two teams have met four times, with Malmo winning three of those encounters.

Their last meeting came during the 2011 Champions League qualifiers, where Dinamo triumphed 4-1 in the first leg before losing 2-0 in the return fixture.

Malmo Europa League form:

LL

Malmo form (all competitions):

LLWLLW

Dinamo Zagreb Europa League form:

WW

Dinamo Zagreb form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Team News

Malmo will be without several key players for this encounter. Captain Anders Christiansen remains sidelined with a thigh injury sustained earlier in October, though he is expected back later this month.

Johnsen and Danel Gudjohnsen are both suspended following their red cards in the defeat to Viktoria Plzen.

The hosts will also continue to miss Arnor Sigurdsson, who is recovering from a thigh problem, while striker Erik Botheim remains out with a long-term leg fracture suffered in May.

For Dinamo Zagreb, Raul Torrente is still unavailable due to a cruciate ligament injury - however, Lisica has returned to training and could feature, although he may not be fit enough to start.

Defender Theophile-Catherine is a minor doubt with a knee issue but is expected to recover in time, while Moreno Zivkovic could miss out after sustaining a knock recently.

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Olsen; Larsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello; Skogmar, Rosengren, Berg, Bolin; Ekong, Haksabanovic

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Nevistic; Goda, McKenna, Dominguez, Valincic; Misic, Zajc; Hoxha, Ljubicic, Bakrar; Beljo

We say: Malmo 1-3 Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb have found rhythm early in the competition and look well-drilled in attack, while Malmo are still adapting under interim coach Mravac.

Although the Swedish side will be motivated to get their first points at home, Zagreb’s superior form and confidence should see them edge this contest comfortably.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



