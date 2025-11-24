Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday's Europa League clash between Nottingham Forest and Malmo.

Nottingham Forest will look to make it three straight wins across all competitions when they welcome the struggling Malmo to the City Ground in the Europa League this Thursday.

The Tricky Trees are now undefeated in their last four matches and have triumphed in each of their last two, including a stunning 3-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

Meanwhile, Malmo have managed only one win from their last five outings, while they are 33rd in the league phase standings with just one point from four matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the league phase fixture.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Malmo kick off?

The matchday five encounter will start at 8pm for UK viewers.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Malmo being played?

The City Ground will play host to this matchday five Europa League fixture, and the Tricky Trees fans are expected to create an electric atmosphere following their sensational victory over Liverpool.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Malmo in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers will be able to watch the fixture live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to watch the match on the Discovery+ website, or on the Discovery+ app, which is available on phones, tablets and games consoles.

Highlights

You will be able to access highlights on TNT Sport Football's YouTube page, or on the Discovery+ platform.

TNT Sports will also have a recap of the game on their platform, while clips of key moments are likely to be posted on TNT Sport Football's X account.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest vs. Malmo?

Sean Dyche has made an instant impact since joining Nottingham Forest, including leading the Tricky Trees to their first Europa League win of the campaign against Porto on his managerial debut.

The Tricky Trees have built on that triumph in their following five matches, losing one, drawing two and winning two, including a remarkable 3-0 victory over the Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Forest will now be looking to make it three wins on the bounce when they take on Malmo, while securing their second Europa League victory could be vital in strengthening their chances of ensuring a top 24 finish in the league phase - with the Tricky Trees currently placed 23rd.

In comparison, Malmo are struggling down in 33rd spot with just one point after one draw and three defeats, and with only four games left to play, the Swedish side simply have to improve if they are to have any chance of qualifying to the knockout rounds.

Malmo did end a miserable four-game winless streak with a narrow 2-1 win over GAIS in their last outing at the beginning of the month, and after nearly three weeks rest since that clash, they will be fresh and eager to build on that triumph at the City Ground.

