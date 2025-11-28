Girona vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 28 Nov 2025 11:44 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 11:44

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their 2025-26 campaign with a clash against a struggling Girona team on Sunday.

Los Blancos have shared the points with Rayo Vallecano and Elche in their last two La Liga matches, but they remain top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, who are in action on Saturday afternoon against Alaves.

Xabi Alonso's side picked up a much-needed win in the Champions League on Wednesday night, beating Olympiacos 4-3 in Greece, with Kylian Mbappe netting all four goals for the capital giants.

As for Girona, a tough campaign has seen the Catalan outfit pick up only 11 points from their first 13 matches, which has left them in 18th spot.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two teams ahead of their contest on Sunday night.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 12

Real Madrid wins: 8

Draws: 1

Girona wins: 3

There have only ever been 12 meetings between these two sides, with 10 of those coming in La Liga, while the pair also locked horns in the Copa del Rey back in 2019, and Real Madrid have won eight of their encounters, suffering three defeats in the process.

The first-ever clash between the pair came in October 2017, with Girona incredibly recording a 2-1 victory, but Real Madrid won the reverse match at Bernabeu 6-3.

Real Madrid then recorded a 4-1 win in their La Liga clash towards the start of the 2018-19 campaign, before beating the Catalan side twice in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, recording a 4-2 victory at home and 3-1 success away to secure a 7-3 aggregate win.

Girona's second win over Real Madrid was a famous one, recording a 2-1 victory at Bernabeu in February 2019, before the points were shared in a 1-1 draw in their next game in the Spanish capital in October 2022.

The Red and Whites beat Real Madrid 4-2 on home soil in the league during the 2022-23 campaign, but Los Blancos won 3-0 and 4-0 in their two La Liga fixtures in 2023-24, before posting a 3-0 success in December 2024.

The last meeting between the two sides came in February 2025, with Real Madrid running out 2-0 winners at Bernabeu.

Of the players still active at both clubs, Cristhian Stuani is the leading goalscorer in this particular fixture, having scored five times against Real Madrid during his time at Girona, while Karim Benzema also netted five times versus Girona during his time with Los Blancos.

Previous meetings

Feb 23, 2025: Real Madrid 2-0 Girona (La Liga)

Dec 07, 2024: Girona 0-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 10, 2024: Real Madrid 4-0 Girona (La Liga)

Sep 30, 2023: Girona 0-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 25, 2023: Girona 4-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 30, 2022: Real Madrid 1-1 Girona (La Liga)

Feb 17, 2019: Real Madrid 1-2 Girona (La Liga)

Jan 31, 2019: Girona 1-3 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Jan 24, 2019: Real Madrid 4-2 Girona (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Aug 26, 2018: Girona 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 18, 2018: Real Madrid 6-3 Girona (La Liga)

Oct 29, 2017: Girona 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)