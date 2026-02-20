Preview: Celta Vigo vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 17:16 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 17:18

Both Celta Vigo and Mallorca will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective La Liga campaigns with a clash on Sunday evening.

Celta are seventh in the La Liga table, one point behind sixth-placed Espanyol, while Mallorca are 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

Match preview

Celta will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 victory over PAOK in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff clash, with the La Liga outfit therefore in a strong position ahead of the return game in Spain on February 26.

The Sky Blues have now switched their attention back to La Liga, and they will be aiming to triumph in Spain's top flight for the first time since January 18.

Claudio Giraldez's side have only managed to pick up two points from their last four matches, but a successful league campaign to date has left Celta in seventh spot, only one point behind sixth-placed Espanyol in the battle to secure European football for next season.

Celta have only actually lost six times in La Liga this term, but too many draws (10) have cost them a spot higher up the division.

The Sky Blues actually have the third-worst home record in Spain's top flight this season, picking up only 14 points from 12 matches, with the majority of their success in 2025-26 coming on their travels, boasting the third-best away record.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / PRESSIN

Mallorca will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home loss to Real Betis, while they were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona in their last away game on February 7.

The Pirates have a record of six wins, six draws and 12 defeats from their 24 league matches this season, with 24 points leaving them in 18th position in Spain's top flight.

Jagoba Arrasate's side are one point behind 17th-placed Rayo Vallecano, and their defensive problems have been on full display this season, conceding 39 times in their 24 matches, which is the joint-second worst defensive record in the division.

Mallorca finished 10th in Spain's top flight last term, only four points off the European positions, but it has been more difficult for the club during the current campaign.

The Pirates drew 1-1 with Celta in the reverse match earlier this season, but it was 2-0 to the home team when they locked horns in Vigo last term.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

WWLDLD

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

LDDLDW

Mallorca La Liga form:

LWLWLL

Team News

© Imago

Celta will be without the services of Alvaro Nunez for Sunday's match, while Hugo Sotelo is a major doubt, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Head coach Giraldez will make changes from the side that took to the field for the first whistle against PAOK in the Europa League, with Javier Rueda, Hugo Alvarez and Matias Vecino set to be introduced into the first XI.

However, Iago Aspas should keep his spot in the side, as the experienced attacker only played 65 minutes against PAOK, finding the back of the net in his team's 2-1 success.

As for Mallorca, Takuma Asano and Jan Salas are out of the match through injury, while Marash Kumbulla is a major doubt for the visitors this weekend.

Sergi Darder excelled as a number 10 against Real Betis last time out and is expected to continue in that area of the field for the fixture with Celta.

Vedat Muriqi has scored 16 times in La Liga during a hugely impressive season, and the 31-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Fernandez; Rueda, Vecino, F Lopez, Alvarez; Swedberg, Iglesias, Aspas

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent, Mojica; Luvumbo, Darder, Mascarell, Costa, Virgili; Muriqi

We say: Celta Vigo 2-2 Mallorca

Mallorca will be the fresher of the two teams heading into this match, which could play a big role. Celta have home advantage, but it has been a struggle for them in front of their own fans this season, and we can see the points being shared on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.