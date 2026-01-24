Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jan 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 14:00

Boasting a remarkable 17-match unbeaten run against their capital counterparts, Chelsea will seek to prolong their long-standing dominance over Crystal Palace in Sunday afternoon's Premier League London derby at Selhurst Park.

Liam Rosenior's side edged past Pafos 1-0 in the Champions League in midweek, while the Eagles are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland last weekend, and here Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for the two clubs.

PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Rio Cardines (muscle), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Nathaniel Clyne (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Devenny, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Johnson, Pino; Mateta

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia (thigh), Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring), Filip Jorgensen

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro