Crystal Palace lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Jean-Philippe Mateta eyes exit

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jan 2026 19:45 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 19:47

Jean-Philippe Mateta could be set for a Selhurst Park farewell on Sunday as the Frenchman prepares for what may be his final Premier League appearance for Crystal Palace against Chelsea.

Despite the striker's clear desire to secure a move away from South London, Oliver Glasner has confirmed that no official transfer request has been submitted, keeping the club's top scorer available for selection.

The Eagles will be leaning heavily on their leading marksman to end his potential tenure on a high, particularly as six of his eight goals this season have been scored at home.

There is further positive news on the injury front with the return of Daniel Munoz after a month out with a knee issue, while Ismaila Sarr is also back in contention, fresh from winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title with Senegal.

While Nathaniel Clyne could also return to the matchday squad, Glasner remains without the services of long-term absentees Cheick Doucoure, Eddie Nketiah, Daichi Kamada and Rio Cardines.

Jefferson Lerma is expected to continue his makeshift role in the back three alongside Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix to provide defensive stability ahead of Dean Henderson.

Adam Wharton and Will Hughes should maintain their partnership in the engine room while Justin Devenny and Tyrick Mitchell provide the width for the hosts.

Further forward, Brennan Johnson and Yeremy Pino are likely to be tasked with supporting Mateta as Palace search for a vital three points against their London rivals.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Devenny, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Johnson, Pino; Mateta

