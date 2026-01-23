Chelsea lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Cole Palmer and Reece James push for starts

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jan 2026 19:47

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer is expected to play from the off in Sunday’s Premier League London derby against Crystal Palace after returning to full training following a minor thigh complaint.

The England international sat out the midweek victory over Pafos as a precaution, but head coach Liam Rosenior has hinted that his star man should be fine to reclaim his starting role provided he avoids any late setbacks.

A similar boost is expected in defence, where captain Reece James is pushing for a start after his half-time withdrawal on Wednesday was confirmed as a planned move to manage his workload.

While the hosts are buoyed by those returns, the match comes too soon for Romeo Lavia, who will not be risked despite making his own return to the grass at Cobham.

The Blues are also sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen following his midweek exit, while Dario Essugo has been ruled out for at least a month with a fresh complication.

Those two join long-term absentee Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo on a crowded treatment table, likely leaving Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile to partner one another in central defence, offering protection to Robert Sanchez in goal.

Pafos match-winner Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez could remain in the team's engine room, with the latter having recovered from illness to play in the Champions League victory.

Further forward, the burden of goalscoring will once again fall on Joao Pedro, whose seven strikes this term make him the club's most decisive marksman behind only the league's elite.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this game