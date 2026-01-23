Chelsea transfer news: Liam Rosenior reveals "numerous conversations" with Cole Palmer amid injury, future talk

By Darren Plant | 23 Jan 2026 14:29

Head coach Liam Rosenior has claimed that Cole Palmer has given every indication that he remains happy at Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in English football since leaving Manchester City for Stamford Bridge in August 2023.

A total of 48 goals and 29 assists have been recorded in 110 appearances, Palmer also proving instrumental in Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs.

However, Palmer has endured a frustrating 2025-26 campaign with groin and toe injuries affecting him from the opening weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the playmaker is no longer as settled as he once was and is open to a transfer elsewhere.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Rosenior provides Palmer update

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Rosenior admitted that he had held a number of discussions with Palmer.

As well as seemingly passing him fit for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace, Rosenior revealed that he was under the impression that Palmer remained happy at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior told reporters: "I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very, very happy to be here. He is very, very happy to be here.

"He's a huge part of our plans in the long term. He's an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their careers in terms of injury. I don't think it's any reflection on his qualities. He's an outstanding footballer. But my job and the club's job is to get him in a place where he can consistently perform at the level that he wants to.

"And there was frustration in the Brentford game, not because he wasn't happy here, just because he couldn't perform.

"He was in pain. He couldn't perform to the level he wanted to do for the club. He's a great kid and he's an outstanding player, but we have to make sure that we look after him in the right way. That's why I didn't involve him in the last game."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Will Palmer start against Crystal Palace?

With Chelsea scheduled to face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, it is not a foregone conclusion that Palmer will return to the starting lineup.

Rosenior may conclude that a European fixture, which will likely be played at a slower pace than a Premier League game, is more suited to Palmer at this stage.

Therefore, it would not come as a surprise if Joao Pedro played as a number 10 behind Liam Delap for the fixture at Selhurst Park.