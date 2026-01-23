Newcastle lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bruno Guimaraes decision made

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 14:25 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 14:36

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe faces an unenviable dilemma over Bruno Guimaraes for Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at St James' Park.

The Brazilian was withdrawn with an ankle injury during the 3-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven in midweek, although Howe is hopeful that his issue will not prevent him from turning out on Sunday.

To date, Newcastle have never won a Premier League game without Guimaraes in the first XI since his arrival in 2022, but Howe also has daunting fixtures with Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City to take into account.

As a result, it would not be a surprise to see the South American spared this weekend, especially as Howe boasts three competent alternatives in Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey and Lewis Miley.

The latter replaced the stricken Guimaraes against PSV and is the most obvious candidate to come into the first XI this weekend, joining Sandro Tonali and Joelinton in an otherwise untouched engine room trident.

Yoane Wissa's goal against PSV has put the ex-Brentford man in contention for a starting role, but Howe should revert to Nick Woltemade up front alongside Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes for the visit of Villa.

Dan Burn may return from a rib issue in time for the weekend, but the hosts should put out an unchanged rearguard, including Kieran Trippier at right-back while Miley fills in for Guimaraes centrally.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up for this game