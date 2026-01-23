Aston Villa lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Sancho, Martinez calls

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 14:35 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 14:36

Aston Villa winger Jadon Sancho should hold his place in the first XI for Sunday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Manchester United loanee struck the only goal of the game in the Lions' 1-0 Europa League win over Fenerbahce on Thursday, when he emulated Peter Crouch to become just the second English player to score for four different clubs in UEFA competition.

As John McGinn is out for weeks with a knee injury, Sancho has surely earned the right to continue in the XI, although Leon Bailey is an alternative after his loan return from Roma.

The Jamaican will likely watch on from the bench, though, as Sancho continues up top with Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, who has had more shots without scoring than any other Premier League player since Christmas (15).

Boubacar Kamara and Ross Barkley are still sidelined with knee issues, but Amadou Onana is back fit and could return to the starting lineup alongside Youri Tielemans in midfield.

Unai Emery will also make significant alterations to his backline, likely bringing Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Ian Maatsen back in after giving Lucas Digne, Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof the nod in Turkey.

However, there is still no word on Emiliano Martinez's fitness following a calf injury, so Marco Bizot may continue in between the posts.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Tielemans, Onana; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

