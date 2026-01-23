Man United latest: 116-game Premier League veteran 'in frame' for new contract

By Ben Sully | 23 Jan 2026 14:46 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 11:42

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton could reportedly be offered a contract extension.

Heaton is currently in his fifth season as a Man United player after arriving on a free transfer following his exit from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

The 39-year-old has made just three competitive appearances during his time with the Red Devils and has not featured since the 2022-23 campaign.

In fact, Heaton is yet to play in the Premier League for Man United, with the most recent of his 116 Premier League appearances coming for Aston Villa in January 2020.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Heaton in line for new Man Utd contract

Despite his lack of first-team action, The Telegraph are reporting that Heaton is in the 'frame' for a new deal at Old Trafford.

As it stands, Man United's number three goalkeeper will walk away as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer.

But Man United like Heaton's influence in the goalkeeping group and may look to extend his stay beyond the end of the season.

Heaton is currently working alongside the club's number one goalkeeper Senne Lammens, as well as second-choice shot-stopper Altay Bayindir.

© Imago

Low risk, sensible option

The role of a third-choice goalkeeper is unique in the fact that the player trains every day, knowing that they are unlikely to see any first-team action, unless there is an injury crisis.

So it makes sense to have an experienced head as a third-choice option who can offer advice and support to the rest of the goalkeeping department.

The experienced Heaton has obviously proven that he can fulfil that role, and at the age of 39, he will surely see this as his final job before calling time on his playing career.

It is also a low-risk option to keep Heaton at the club because he is likely to be among the lowest earners in the first-team squad.