Aston Villa transfer news: 'Serious' player-plus-cash Tammy Abraham proposal made to Besiktas

By Darren Plant | 23 Jan 2026 11:30 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 11:34

Aston Villa have reportedly made a fresh approach for Roma forward Tammy Abraham, who is on loan at Besiktas.

The Premier League outfit are in the market for a new striker after they allowed Donyell Malen to complete a switch to Roma.

Despite links with alternatives, Abraham has long been Villa's first-choice candidate to replace Malen, but the situation involving the England international is complex.

Besiktas have an obligation to buy the 28-year-old at the end of his loan, yet Villa are attempting to cut short the player's spell in Turkey.

According to journalist Sercan Dikme, who was writing on X, Villa have now made what is described as a 'serious' player-plus-cash proposal.

© Imago

What Villa player could join Besiktas?

The report alleges that Villa are prepared to include Yasin Ozcan in any deal for Abraham.

Villa paid in the region of €8m (£6.94m) to sign the prospect from Kasimpasa ahead of 2025-26, but the 19-year-old was loaned to Anderlecht in the summer.

Ozcan's reputation has dropped having made just five appearances for the Belgian side, with another five outings being made for the club's second-string team.

With 90 appearances in Turkey's Super Lig under his belt, Villa have seemingly proposed an attractive scenario to Besiktas where they would get to sign one of the nation's top prospects.

A proposal worth €21m (£18.23m) plus Ozcan is now being considered by Besiktas, whose president has already indicated that he would like at least one Villa player to be included in any deal.

© Imago / Manual Stefan

Shrewd move from Villa

When Villa did not include Ozcan in their first-team plans for 2025-26, it came as somewhat of a surprise given the depth that he would have added to the squad.

He also made his Turkey debut in the weeks before his loan exit, but Villa are now at the point where they do not want to risk losing out financially on the youngster.

There will come a time when Villa need to lower the age of their first-team squad, with academy graduate George Hemmings the only active player in Unai Emery's squad below the age of 22.

Nevertheless, when complying with the financial regulations has proven such an issue for Villa, the aforementioned proposal appears to make sense on all levels.