Team News: Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Feb 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 17:45

Crystal Palace travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina to face Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their Conference League knockout round playoff tie on Thursday evening.

Both teams are hoping to strengthen their chances of reaching the last 16, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

ZRINJSKI

Out: Toni Sunjic (knee), Antonio Ilic, Darick Kobie Morris, Toma Palic (all ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: G. Karacic; Memija, Barisic, Dujmovic, D. Karacic, Mamic; Savic, Durasek; Mikic, Bilbija, Cuze

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Christantus Uche (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Johnson, Pino; Strand Larsen