Crystal Palace lineup vs. Zrinjski Mostar: Predicted XI for Conference League knockout round playoff first leg

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Feb 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 22:39

Crystal Palace are set to be without four players for Thursday’s Conference League clash with Zrinjski Mostar at the Bijeli Brijeg Stadium.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Cheick Doucoure (both knee) and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) are all sidelined with injuries, while Christantus Uche has been removed from the Eagles’ updated Conference League squad.

His removal comes after January signings Jorgen Strand Larsen, Brennan Johnson and Evann Guessand have all been added to Oliver Glasner’s squad and will be available for selection against Zrinjski.

Johnson, who scored the match-winning goal for Tottenham in last season’s Europa League final, was benched for Palace’s 3-2 Premier League defeat at home to Burnley last week and is hoping to force his way back into the starting lineup.

Club-record signing Strand Larsen scored twice in that match and is expected to continue up front, while Guessand, Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino will all compete with Johnson for a start in an advanced central role behind Palace’s new No.22.

Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell are likely to keep their spots as wing-back, but Nathaniel Clyne and Borna Sosa are also options to come in on the flanks, while Will Hughes will attempt to displace either Daichi Kamada or Adam Wharton in centre-midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Jaydee Canvot will return to the matchday squad after being omitted against Burnley. If not, then Jefferson Lerma or Chadi Riad could be handed a start at centre-back alongside Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards, while Walter Benitez battles Dean Henderson for a start in goal.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Johnson, Pino; Strand Larsen