Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery's team bidding to prevent Magpies from ending 94-year streak

By Darren Plant | 23 Jan 2026 12:19

Aston Villa will be bidding to prevent Newcastle United from ending a 94-year streak on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams head into the fixture at St James' Park with both clubs having ambitions to qualify for next season's Champions League.

With 16 matches remaining, Newcastle trail their third-placed opponents by 10 points in the Premier League table.

Newcastle have also found form in recent weeks, putting together a four-match unbeaten streak at a time when Unai Emery's outfit have lost twice over the same amount of fixtures.

Eddie Howe's team now have a chance to do something that a Newcastle side have not achieved since the 1931-32 campaign.

© Imago

What streak can Newcastle end against Aston Villa?

In their last eight Premier League fixtures at St James' Park, Newcastle have scored at least two goals on each occasion.

They have not achieved that feat in nine successive top-flight contests for 94 years when they did so between December and March of the aforementioned season.

Incredibly, Newcastle have also put together a 17-match unbeaten streak against Villa in league fixtures played at their North-East home.

Villa are making the trip to St James' Park having failed to score in fixtures against Crystal Palace and Everton.

Furthermore, Howe is bidding to equal the record, held by Sam Allardyce (13), for the most wins by an English manager against teams starting a matchday in the top three of the Premier League table.

© Imago

Are any statistics in Villa's favour...

Despite the daunting prospect of playing at St James' Park with such an inferior record at the ground, Villa do possess the third-best away record in the Premier League.

However, despite accumulating 18 points from 11 games, Villa have conceded more goals (16) than they have scored (15).

Their defensive record on their travels is also only the ninth-best in the division. Six teams have netted more goals.