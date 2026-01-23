Preview: Hearts vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Jan 2026 14:37

First takes on second in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon when Hearts welcome Celtic to Tynecastle Park.

The hosts are top of the standings with 50 points from 22 games, while the visitors are second in the table with 44 points from 22 fixtures.

Match preview

Hearts have been enjoying a stellar season in the Scottish Premiership, currently sitting top of the table with 50 points, having won 15, drawn five and lost just two of their 22 league fixtures.

Manager Derek McInnes took charge of the side during the summer, and the new boss remained undefeated in the league until a 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen in late November, with his side winning nine and drawing three of their first 12 Scottish Premiership games.

The Jambos have shown their impressive ability to respond to defeats throughout this term, including winning three and drawing two of their subsequent five games after the matchday 13 defeat.

Rivals Hibernian handed Hearts their second league loss of the campaign just after Christmas, but the Jambos once again delivered an immediate response, winning their next three league games.

Despite Hearts' impressive league results, they have underperformed in cup competitions, suffering a penalty loss to St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup second round and a penalty defeat to Falkirk in the Scottish FA Cup fourth round.

Following the elimination against the Bairns at the weekend, McInnes will be looking for his side to respond to defeat once again when they take on Celtic in the league, especially as this fixture could prove pivotal to the ongoing title race.

The Bhoys trail Hearts by six points heading into the weekend's game, meaning Celtic could close the gap to just three points with a victory or fall a significant nine points adrift with a loss.

Although Celtic have faced their difficulties throughout the campaign, they will enter into this fixture with plenty of confidence under Martin O'Neill's management.

The veteran boss has twice taken charge of the Bhoys this season, winning seven of eight games during his first stint between October and December last year, followed by overseeing an immediate uplift in form after Wilfried Nancy's disastrous tenure.

Nancy took charge following O'Neill's positive first spell, but the French boss lost six of his eight games at the helm, making him the least successful manager in the club's history.

However, since O'Neill's return to the helm in early January, Celtic have bounced back with three wins and a draw, leaving them with far more belief and confidence coming into this title clash.

Celtic will, however, have to achieve something no team has managed so far this term, with Hearts still undefeated at Tynecastle Park in the Scottish Premiership, and the Bhoys' underwhelming away record suggests they may struggle.

Sunday's visitors have lost four of their 11 away fixtures in the league this term, including a 3-1 loss to the Jambos back in October under Brendan Rodgers' guidance.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W W W L W W

Hearts form (all competitions):

D W W W L W

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W W L L W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

D W W W L L

Team News

Hearts will be without several players for this top of the table clash, including Cameron Devlin, Oisin McEntee, Calem Nieuwenhof, Finlay Pollock, Ageu, Stephen Kingsley and Beni Baningime.

The Jambos will also be unable to call upon the services of captain Lawrence Shankland, who is expected to be absent until at least March due to a devastating hamstring injury.

As a result, Hearts will rely on Claudio Braga and Pierre Landry Kabore to make the difference in attack in this one.

Celtic are also dealing with numerous absences, including Jota, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum Osmand, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi.

Julian Araujo is likely to come back into the starting team alongside Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney in defence, while an unchanged midfield three from the draw with Bologna should start.

Further forward, Daizen Maeda, Sebastian Tounekti and Yang Hyun-Jun are also likely to retain their starting positions.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, Milne; Altena, Spittal, Magnusson, Kyziridis; Braga, Kabore

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Araujo, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor; Hyun-Jun, Hatate, Tounekti; Maeda

We say: Hearts 2-2 Celtic

Celtic have failed to defeat Hearts this term, while the Jambos also have the strength of remaining undefeated at home in the league this term.

However, the Bhoys have been significantly stronger under O'Neill's management this term, leading us to expect a hard-fought draw between the league's two top teams.

