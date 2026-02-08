Preview: Hearts vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 08 Feb 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 17:39

The final Edinburgh derby of the regular Scottish Premiership campaign takes place at Tynecastle Park when Hearts host Hibernian on Tuesday night.

The Jambos are top of the league table with 54 points from 25 games, while Hibs are fifth in the standings with 39 points from 25 fixtures.

Match preview

Hearts have enjoyed a stunning 2025-26 campaign to date, with the Jambos at the peak of the Scottish Premiership standings with an impressive 54 points after 25 games played.

Derek McInnes, who was appointed manager during the summer, has guided Hearts to 16 wins, six draws and just three defeats in the league, as well as 20 wins, six draws and five defeats across all competitions.

The Jambos' lead at the top of the standings has been gradually worn down in recent weeks, though, as the in-form Rangers have sliced Hearts' cushion to just three points.

McInnes' men have dropped points in two of their last three league fixtures, drawing 2-2 with Celtic before devastatingly losing 1-0 to Scottish Premiership strugglers St Mirren last time out, conceding a dramatic 88th-minute winner to Miguel Freckleton.

Hearts will be eager to get back to winning ways and extend their lead to six points ahead of Rangers' difficult meeting with Motherwell on Wednesday, especially before the Scottish Premiership's first and second-placed sides go head-to-head on Sunday.

The hosts have been at their best at home this term, remaining the only team yet to lose at their own ground in the league - with eight wins and four draws from 12 league fixtures at Tynecastle Park.

However, rivals Hibernian do have a positive record in this fixture in recent seasons, with Hibs beating their Edinburgh neighbours in three of their last four meetings, including a 2-1 win at Tynecastle Park in December 2024.

Hibernian will also be rejuvenated heading into this encounter off the back of ending their disappointing four-game winless run across all competitions with a 3-2 triumph over Dundee United last week.

David Gray's side found themselves trailing 2-1 with just under 10 minutes of normal time to play, heading towards their third defeat in five fixtures, but late goals from Ross Graham (own-goal) and debutant Ante Suto secured a sensational late victory.

That win ensured Hibernian remained three points ahead of sixth-placed Falkirk, with Hibs sitting fifth in the standings and boasting 39 points from 25 league outings.

Looking to build on that result and close down fourth-placed Motherwell, who are four points ahead of Hibs going into the midweek fixtures, Hibernian will be eager to record back-to-back wins over Hearts for the second time in the last 18 months.

Gray's men defeated Hearts 2-1 in both December 2024 and March 2025 before falling to a 1-0 loss at the beginning of this term, but Hibs got their revenge with a 3-2 triumph at Easter Road in late December 2025.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W W W D W L

Hearts form (all competitions):

W W D D W L

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W W D L D W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W D L L D W

Team News

Hearts are dealing with injuries to Calem Nieuwenhof, Cameron Devlin, Finlay Pollock, Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley, while Craig Halkett is also unavailable due to suspension.

Frankie Kent could replace Halkett alongside Stuart Findlay in central defence, with Harry Milne and Michael Steinwender continuing at full-back.

Further forward, Claudio Braga is Hearts' second top scorer this term with 10 league goals, and in the absence of captain Shankland, the Jambos will be looking to the Portuguese attacker to make the difference.

Hibernian are unable to call upon Chris Cadden, Grant Hanley, Josh Mulligan and Warren O'Hora for this match due to injury problems.

Munashe Garananga, Felix Passlack and Suto all made their debuts in the triumph over Dundee United last time out, and all three could start against Hearts at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Kent, Findlay, Milne; McEntee, Baningime, Leonard, Kyziridis; Kabore, Braga

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Garananga, Kiranga, Iredale; Passlack, Chaiwa, Barlaser, Obita; Boyle, Suto, Youan

We say: Hearts 2-1 Hibernian

Hearts have a stunning record at their home ground this season, and although Hibernian have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent meetings, we believe the home side will continue their formidable Tynecastle form with another triumph.

