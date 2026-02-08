Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 08 Feb 2026 16:51

Aston Villa welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Villa Park on Wednesday night for a matchday 26 clash in the Premier League.

The Villans have lost their last two home games in the league, defeated 1-0 by both Everton and Brentford.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls have failed to win any of their last five Premier League fixtures, with just one league triumph in their last 12 games.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion kick off?

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion will face off at 7.30pm UK time on Wednesday evening, alongside three other Premier League matches.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion being played?

Aston Villa welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Villa Park, which can hold a capacity of up to 43,205 supporters.

The Seagulls have had a tough time at Villa Park in recent years, failing to win any of their last four visits since a 2-1 triumph in November 2020.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in the UK

TV channels

Fans from the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 3, with the evening's remaining four games also being shown on the broadcaster's other channels.

Online streaming

The fixture will be available to stream in the UK on both the Discovery+ website and app.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League and TNT Sports Football YouTube channels will upload match highlights shortly after the final whistle, as well as the accounts and websites of both clubs.

Alternatively, extended highlights alongside analysis will be provided on BBC's Match of the Day programme at 10.40pm on Wednesday evening.

What is at stake for Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion?

Aston Villa have slipped out of the title race and into the battle for European football altogether after picking up just one win in their last five Premier League outings, leaving them only four points clear of fifth-place Chelsea.

The Villans have particularly struggled at home in recent weeks, losing to both Everton and Brentford at Villa Park, and Unai Emery will be eager for his side to re-establish their home ground as a fortress with a win on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Brighton have also faced their difficulties in recent months, winning just one of their last 12 Premier League fixtures, including failing to triumph in any of their last five.

The Seagulls, consequently, have fallen to 14th in the standings, and with just an eight-point lead over the drop zone, Fabian Hurzeler will be desperate for his side to start picking up points to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight.