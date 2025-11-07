Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Separated by six places but just three points in the early-season Premier League rankings, Unai Emery's Aston Villa and Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth square off in a must-watch encounter at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Cherries have only been out-performed by Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Sunderland in the 2025-26 top-flight season so far, although they failed to maintain their grip on second place in the standings in gameweek 10, going down 3-1 to Pep Guardiola's Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

Aston Villa were also taken down by more revered foes - suffering a 2-0 defeat to resurrected champions Liverpool courtesy of Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch's goals - but they got back on track in midweek, defeating Maccabi Tel-Aviv by the same scoreline in the Europa League.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown between Villa and Bournemouth, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 15

Bournemouth wins: 5

Draws: 3

Aston Villa wins: 7

Only four times did Bournemouth and Aston Villa meet in the 20th century, but with clashes now becoming more frequent in the top flight, the two sides locked horns for the 15th time in all competitions in May 2025.

Unsurprisingly, little can separate the Cherries and the Lions in the head-to-head column, as Villa boast seven victories compared to a respectable five for Bournemouth, and another three scraps have ended in a share of the spoils.

However, the balance of power has shifted in recent years, as the Cherries won four straight Premier League games against Aston Villa between April 2016 and August 2022, but they have since failed to triumph in any of their last five, most recently succumbing to an Ollie Watkins goal in a 1-0 home loss in May 2025.

Andoni Iraola's side were on the brink of defeat at Villa Park in October 2024, although Evanilson came up with an astonishing last-gasp leveller in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for his side.

That point is just one of two that Bournemouth have collected in their last five games against Villa, though, having lost 3-1 at Villa Park in April 2024 and 3-0 at the same venue in March 2023, either side of a 2-2 stalemate at the Vitality Stadium just before Christmas two years ago.

The first-ever Premier League clash between the two teams also went the way of the Lions, who won 1-0 away from home in August 2015 thanks to Rudy Gestede finish, several months after Villa also triumphed 2-1 in the 2014-15 FA Cup fourth round.

Long before the days of the Premier League, Aston Villa and Bournemouth collided in the 1987-88 Second Division, where the Lions held out for a 1-1 draw at home but prevailed 2-1 on the road.

Several years before, the two clubs' inaugural meetings were fought in the 1971-72 Third Division campaign, as a 3-0 home victory for Bournemouth preceded a 2-1 win for Villa on their own patch.

Last 15 meetings

May 10, 2025: Bournemouth 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2024: Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2024: Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 03, 2023: Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 18, 2023: Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 06, 2022: Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2020: Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2019: Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2016: Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 08, 2015: Bournemouth 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 25, 2015: Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Mar 05, 1988: Bournemouth 1-2 Aston Villa (Second Division)

Oct 17, 1987: Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Feb 12, 1972: Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth (Third Division)

Oct 23, 1971: Bournemouth 3-0 Aston Villa (Third Division)

