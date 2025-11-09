Bournemouth suffer back-to-back Premier League losses for the first time this season as a slick Aston Villa side stride to a 4-0 victory at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Bournemouth suffered back-to-back Premier League losses for the first time this season as a slick Aston Villa side strode to a 4-0 victory at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Within just a few minutes of the first whistle, Andoni Iraola's game plan was in the bin, as Adam Smith and Tyler Adams suffered a nasty clash of heads and the bloodied former had to be taken off.

Unai Emery's side subsequently took control of proceedings in the first half and stormed into a 2-0 lead thanks to two fabulous strikes, as Emiliano Buendia's sumptuous free kick preceded a stunning low strike from Amadou Onana.

Things went from bad to worse for Bournemouth when Emiliano Martinez kept out an Antoine Semenyo penalty midway through the second half, before Cherries nemesis Ross Barkley and substitute Donyell Malen made absolutely sure of the Lions' success.

More to follow.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The last time Bournemouth suffered successive Premier League losses, the first defeat came against Manchester City, and the second? Aston Villa.

Iraola has experienced the worst kind of deja vu in the West Midlands today, but the Cherries were always up against it after the sickening Adams-Smith collision, which forced the latter off as a concussion substitute.

Nevertheless, the manner in which his side capitulated will be of serious concern to the Bournemouth boss, whose side could not defend crosses, short corners or long-range efforts from open play at Villa Park.

Whether Bournemouth's last two losses are indicative of a prolonged plight only time will tell, but Villa very much enhanced their Champions League credentials today, as Emery's squad depth came to the fore.

Martinez's penalty save from Semenyo was undoubtedly the turning point in the second half of Sunday's game, during which everything went right for Aston Villa, and everything went wrong for Bournemouth.

ASTON VILLA VS. BOURNEMOUTH HIGHLIGHTS

Emiliano Buendia goal vs. Bournemouth (28th min, Aston Villa 1-0 Bournemouth)



Emi Buendia, THAT IS SENSATIONAL! ? pic.twitter.com/NghSLTZFQm

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

Perfection.

Buendia lines up a free kick inside the D, knuckle-balls his strike over the wall and into the top corner past a stagnant Djordje Petrovic, who can only stand and watch hopelessly.

Amadou Onana goal vs. Bournemouth (40th min, Aston Villa 2-0 Bournemouth)



This finish from Amadou Onana ? pic.twitter.com/Ti5PMdQ049

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

Another glorious goal, another for Aston Villa!

Morgan Rogers collects possession on the left-hand side, surges past Alex Jimenez into the penalty area and flicks the ball back to Onana, who lets fly with a venomous strike that just creeps inside the post.

Emiliano Martinez penalty save vs. Bournemouth (67th min, Aston Villa 2-0 Bournemouth)



Antoine Semenyo's penalty is SAVED by Emi Martinez! ? pic.twitter.com/YEtv2jUvdu

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

And his mistake last week is forgiven!

Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers concedes a penalty for handball, but Martinez guesses the right way and keeps out Semenyo's spot kick down to his right, and the hosts survive the resulting corner.

Ross Barkley goal vs. Bournemouth (77th min, Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth)



Ross Barkley with a brilliant header to increase Aston Villa's lead! ? pic.twitter.com/TwOBpKayme

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

He just loves scoring against Bournemouth!

Lucas Digne sends in a delightful corner for Barkley, who has his back to goal but flicks a marvellous near-post header into the far side of the net.

The former Chelsea man has now netted five goals against the Cherries in the Premier League, as well as claiming three assists.

Donyell Malen goal vs. Bournemouth (82nd min, Aston Villa 4-0 Bournemouth)



From a short corner Aston Villa get a fourth! ? pic.twitter.com/ZvE1CWQWPC

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

It was a triumph, now it is a thrashing.

The hosts' short-corner routine works its magic late on, albeit thanks to a slice of good fortune, as Youri Tielemans's low strike deflects off of Malen's heel and into the back of the net.

Intentional? The Dutchman will no doubt claim it was, but the only thing that matters is Aston Villa are cruising to victory.

MAN OF THE MATCH - EMILIANO BUENDIA



EMI BUENDÍAAAAA FROM ARGENTINAAAAA ?? pic.twitter.com/ZXhxQNFOsB

— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 9, 2025

More to follow.

ASTON VILLA VS. BOURNEMOUTH MATCH STATS

Possession: Aston Villa 52%-48% Bournemouth

Shots: Aston Villa 18-13 Bournemouth

Shots on target: Aston Villa 8-4 Bournemouth

Corners: Aston Villa 6-9 Bournemouth

Fouls: Aston Villa 8-20 Bournemouth

BEST STATS



5 - Each of Aston Villa's last five Premier League goals have been scored from outside the box, just the fourth time a side has had 5+ successive goals come from range in the competition, and first since Tottenham Hotspur in April/May 2011. Marksmen. pic.twitter.com/WMWlzCOaLA

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 9, 2025



HT: Aston Villa 2-0 Bournemouth Aston Villa score two goals from outside the box in the first half of a Premier League match for the first time since April 2008. #AVLBOU pic.twitter.com/oT3yd8LXST

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 9, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Villa return from the international break with an away clash at Leeds United on November 23, four days before hosting Young Boys in the Europa League.

As for a Bournemouth side whose continental aspirations suffered a setback today, the Cherries welcome West Ham United to the South Coast in two Saturdays' time.

No Data Analysis info