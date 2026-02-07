Liverpool transfer news: 'Major' Curtis Jones decision awaits Merseyside giants as three Premier League clubs lurk

By Darren Plant | 07 Feb 2026 10:10

Liverpool reportedly face the prospect of deciding whether they want to fend off interest in Curtis Jones during the summer transfer window.

Having come through the academy setup to make 209 appearances for the first team, the 25-year-old is one of the club's longest serving players.

However, despite his 17 starts in all competitions during 2025-26, Jones is not regarded as an indispensable member of Arne Slot's squad.

Late during the winter market, speculation emerged that the England international was a target for Inter Milan.

Although Jones ultimately remained at Anfield, it appears that talk over his future will continue for a number of months.

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Three Premier League clubs admirers of Liverpool midfielder

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are yet to decide whether they would be willing to cash in on the homegrown talent ahead of 2026-27.

Not only is Jones' contract due to expire in 2027, selling him represents an option to generate pure profit on their accounts in the eyes of the financial regulations.

Furthermore, there is the prospect of a bidding war with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur all said to be monitoring the situation.

From Newcastle's perspective, they are said to view Jones as a potential alternative to Sandro Tonali or Joelinton.

Eddie Howe is a fan of signing players who can play in more than one position. Jones has shown throughout his career that he can play across midfield, out wide and as a right-back.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Why Liverpool should keep Jones

As someone born in Liverpool, Jones may prefer to continue his career on Merseyside, rather than entertain a transfer elsewhere.

Slot has also reiterated Jones' importance to the squad. A total of 30 appearances have been made in all competitions this season, backing up the 46 outings during 2024-25.

There is also the matter of squad registration rules. With the futures of Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson uncertain, Liverpool could soon be lacking in homegrown talent.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley is currently the only other player to come through the club's academy system and become a recognised first-team squad member.

While making a profit on Jones will be taken into consideration, Liverpool face multiple issues if they decide to lose Jones from their squad.