Premier League Gameweek 25
Brighton
Feb 8, 2026 2.00pm
The American Express Community Stadium
Crystal Palace

Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Brighton & Hove Albion take on Crystal Palace in the M23 derby in a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon. 

Fabian Hurzeler's side come into this clash two points ahead of the Eagles, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

BRIGHTON VS. CRYSTAL PALACE

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Mats Wieffer (ankle/foot), Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Doubtful: 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Gomez, Baleba, Gross; Rutter, Welbeck, Mitoma

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jean-Phillipe Mateta (knee), Justin Devenmy (ankle/foot), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Rio Cardines (muscle), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Borna Sosa (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; I. Sarr, Pino, Johnson

Written by

Share this article:

Teams mentioned in this article :

Crystal Palace related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe