Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Calum Burrowes | 07 Feb 2026 10:09 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 10:10

Brighton & Hove Albion take on Crystal Palace in the M23 derby in a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Fabian Hurzeler's side come into this clash two points ahead of the Eagles, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Mats Wieffer (ankle/foot), Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Doubtful:

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Gomez, Baleba, Gross; Rutter, Welbeck, Mitoma

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jean-Phillipe Mateta (knee), Justin Devenmy (ankle/foot), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Rio Cardines (muscle), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Borna Sosa (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; I. Sarr, Pino, Johnson