Brighton vs. Crystal Palace: James Milner, 40, set to equal all-time Premier League record

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Feb 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 17:31

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder James Milner will be looking to equal an all-time Premier League record when the Seagulls face Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The 40-year-old veteran is still going strong in the latter stages of a stellar career that spans more than two decades in which he has represented six different top-flight clubs.

Milner has spent the last two-and-a-half years at Brighton and has made 40 appearances in all competitions, including two starts and 12 substitute outings in the Premier League this season.

Indeed, Milner has been a peripheral figure in Fabian Hurzeler’s squad this term, but he did become the Premier League's second-oldest goalscorer behind Teddy Sheringham when he converted from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win against his former club Manchester City in August.

At the beginning of this year, Milner became only the fifth outfield player to make a Premier League appearance after his 40th birthday, and he is now eyeing up a fresh record this weekend.

Will James Milner tie his former Man City & Aston Villa teammate Gareth Barry's Premier League appearance record this weekend? ?? pic.twitter.com/K2ADiRrf6Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 5, 2026

Milner set to equal all-time Premier League appearance record

Milner has played a whopping 652 times in the Premier League and if he plays for Brighton against Crystal Palace, he will draw level with Gareth Barry (653) at the top of the all-time appearance list, some 8,491 days after making his senior debut for Leeds United, aged 16, back in 2002.

Talking up the qualities of Milner at his pre-match press conference, Hurzeler said: “What is definitely special is his body and what is definitely special is his approach and his discipline.

“When you see him working on a daily basis, it's incredible. He's taking care of very small margins, taking care of nutrition, of his gym sessions.

“It's not a surprise that he's that fit for his age. I think other players can definitely do it, but you need to have the right mindset and you need to have an incredible high discipline and professionalism and an incredible high desire and hunger to keep going, to keep being successful

“I think he proved it in his whole career that he has this hunger and desire inside of him and that's what makes him so special.”

Milner, who is eight years younger than his manager Hurzeler, has made his last two PL appearances as a substitute against Fulham and Everton, and he has since been training well this week in preparation for what could be his record-equalling appearance against Palace.

“When you just follow the last two training sessions, it’s incredible what he’s doing,” Hurzeler added. “I think [the record] will be a special thing for him, but he is focussed on the ambitions of the club as well. He wants to be always successful, like he was his whole life.

“He is a driver of this winning mentality and I think it is very important to have these kinds of players in the squad. They know how to win.”

James Milner’s record-breaking Premier League career in numbers

Milner's 652 Premier League appearances, remarkably across 25 calendar years, are made up of 453 starts and 217 outings as a substitute.

He has scored 56 Premier League goals and has registered 90 assists; only nine other players in the division’s history have assisted more goals than the midfielder.

Milner began his career with boyhood club Leeds and played for them 48 times in the Premier League before leaving in 2004 to join Newcastle United, where he made 66 top-flight appearances up until 2008.

He joined Aston Villa on loan in 2005-06 and played in 27 Premier League games before returning to Villa Park on a permanent deal three years later and establishing himself as one of the division’s best midfielders.

After playing 73 times in the top flight for Villa, Milner moved to Man City and made a total of 147 league appearances for the club where he also won his first two Premier League titles, as well as the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield.

Milner then swapped Manchester sky blue for Merseyside red in 2015 when he signed for Liverpool, where he spent eight memorable years and won seven trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

He played 230 times for Liverpool in the Premier League, most of which under Jurgen Klopp, before making the move to current club Brighton on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.