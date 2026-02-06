Wolves transfer news: Palmeiras 'want negotiations' for second player after Jhon Arias deal

By Darren Plant | 06 Feb 2026 16:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly facing a battle to retain the services of one of their top prospects.

The Premier League's bottom club are closing in on finalising three big-money exits in the space of a week.

As well as Jorgen Strand Larsen joining Crystal Palace in a £48m deal, Emmanuel Agbadou will be signing for Besiktas in a £17.5m transfer.

Meanwhile, Edwards confirmed on Friday that Jhon Arias was on the brink of signing for Palmeiras over the coming days.

However, despite the Brazilian giants pushing to finalise a £21.5m deal for the Colombia international, it appears that they want to spend more money on a second Wolves player.

© Imago

Palmeiras pushing to sign Wolves prospect

According to ESPN Brasil, Palmeiras are keen to secure a deal for right-back Pedro Lima.

In July 2024, Wolves signed Lima for £8.5m and handed the then-18-year-old starlet a five-year contract.

Despite once having ambitions of making Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup, Lima has accumulated just 233 minutes of football across nine appearances in all competitions.

Lima also failed to make an impact on loan at Porto during the first half of 2025-26, being restricted to nine outings for the Portuguese club's 'B' team.

Although Lima has made three brief substitute outings since returning to Wolves, it remains to be seen whether he is in the long-term plans of Rob Edwards.

Furthermore, it is yet to be determined whether Lima wants to return to Brazil, particularly to one of the nation's biggest clubs where game time may be restricted.

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Wolves cash in on Lima?

Much may depend on whether Edwards has any plans to hand Lima a number of starts during the Premier League run-in.

As it stands, the 19-year-old is backup to Jackson Tchatchoua and Rodrigo Gomes, but Wolves' plight at the bottom of the Premier League means that Edwards has some freedom to hand experience to youngsters.

On the flip side, if Wolves can generate a fee close to the £8.5m that they shelled out a little more than 18 months ago, it would be financially prudent to cash in and include a sell-on clause.