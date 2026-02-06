Wolves vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior bidding to achieve rare Premier League feat in Molineux showdown

By Darren Plant | 06 Feb 2026 12:50

Liam Rosenior will be bidding to achieve a rare Premier League feat when Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into the encounter at Molineux looking to strengthen their hold of a top-five place in the Premier League table.

Rosenior has come under scrutiny this week for his approach to the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

Having opted to deploy a defensive-minded formation for the first hour of the contest, the 41-year-old was forced to defend his mindset as Chelsea attempted to overturn a first-leg deficit.

Nevertheless, Rosenior takes his Chelsea side to the West Midlands looking to do something that has only ever been achieved by one manager in Premier League history.

© Imago / Every Second Media

What Premier League record is Rosenior chasing?

Rosenior has started his Premier League managerial career with wins over Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

If Chelsea can prevail at Wolves, Rosenior will become just the second Englishman to win his first four matches in the division.

The only other manager to do so was the late Craig Shakespeare, who won his opening five games as Leicester City manager during 2016-17.

© Imago / News Images

Wolves looking to avoid dismal Premier League record

Having scored just 15 goals from 24 Premier League matches, Wolves' poor return in the final third has been well-documented.

Three of those strikes came in the first half of a 3-0 victory over West Ham United at the start of the year.

Wolves have since scored just once in their last four Premier League matches, failing to net in the most recent three versus Newcastle United, Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Furthermore, Wolves have not scored a second-half goal in their last 10 Premier League games at Molineux.

They are just three matches short of the all-time Premier League record, which is held by Everton who endured a 13-game barren spell in the second 45 minutes of games which ended in January 1999.