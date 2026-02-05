Championship transfer news: Premier League quartet 'showing serious attention' in Middlesbrough forward

By Darren Plant | 05 Feb 2026 17:41

Four Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing a Middlesbrough starlet.

Although the winter transfer window has just closed, speculation will persist with regards to potential business during the summer.

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City are currently focused on a Premier League title race and meeting in next month's EFL Cup final.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool are attempting to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League table to secure qualification for next season's Champions League.

Nevertheless, as per TEAMtalk, all four clubs are admirers of one of the Championship's top prospects Cruz Ibeh.

Who is Cruz Ibeh?

Despite only turning 17 years of age in October, Ibeh has already made his first-team debut for Middlesbrough.

That came as an 81st-minute substitute during the 3-1 defeat to Fulham in last month's FA Cup third round tie.

Ibeh has also burst onto the scene in Premier League 2, the forward scoring three goals in as many appearances in that division.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

That said, all three strikes came in the same fixture against Ipswich Town on January 18, just over a week after his senior bow.

While Ibeh signed his first professional contract with Boro in November, the North-East outfit inevitably face a fight to retain his services in the long term.

Boro are said to be of the opinion that Ibeh has the potential to become a regular in the first team across the next two seasons.

Are Boro underdogs in Ibeh fight?

At a time when Boro have already watched homegrown talent move elsewhere on a regular basis, this feels like an important moment for the club.

Although they would be financially rewarded if they sold Ibeh, there is also a desire to see nurtured talent make an impact in their first team.

From Ibeh's perspective, he will recognise that immediate first-team football at any of the clubs mentioned is not realistic.

Therefore, regardless of whether Boro earn promotion to the Premier League or not, he may be better served staying put for the foreseeable future.