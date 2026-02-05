Real Madrid injury news: Los Blancos hit with fresh fitness doubt as Alvaro Arbeloa faces attacking dilemma

By Matt Law | 05 Feb 2026 17:12 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 17:14

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has emerged as a doubt for Sunday's La Liga contest with Valencia, having been absent from Thursday's training session.

Los Blancos are already without the services of two key attackers for the game at Mestalla, with Jude Bellingham suffering a hamstring injury which will keep him out for at least three weeks, while Vinicius Junior is out of the fixture through suspension.

According to journalist Javier Herraez, Rodrygo did not participate in group training on Thursday and instead worked indoors.

The nature of the issue is unclear at this stage, and it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian features alongside his teammates on Friday.

Rodrygo 'emerges' as doubt for Real Madrid's trip to Valencia

David Alaba was also allegedly missing from training due to illness, while Eder Militao remains on the sidelines due to a hamstring issue.

Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be back for the game at Mestalla, while Ferland Mendy was also able to train on Thursday.

Rodrygo's absence would leave head coach Alvaro Arbeloa with an attacking dilemma, with Vinicius and Bellingham also missing the contest.

Kylian Mbappe could potentially be moved into a wide area, with Gonzalo Garcia then going through the middle and Franco Mastantuono playing down the right.

How has Rodrygo performed this season?

Rodrygo's future was the subject of much speculation last summer, with Manchester City and Arsenal both linked with the Brazilian, but he remained at Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old has made 26 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring three goals and registering six assists in the process.

It would be fair to say that it has not been the Brazilian's best season, but he is still capable of being a vital player for the capital giants in their pursuit of silverware this term.