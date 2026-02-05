Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Valencia: Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold updates

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Sunday night.
Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, with the rivals involved in a fascinating battle at the summit.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Valencia, who are 16th in the division.
Jude Bellingham
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Bellingham is facing a spell on the sidelines with the hamstring injury that he suffered against Rayo, with his recovery time thought to be approximately three weeks.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)
Rudiger suffered a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid in January, and the centre-back remains a major doubt for this match.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)
Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, but the England international is now closing in on a return and could potentially feature off the bench against Valencia.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy, who has only made three appearances this season, is once again on the sidelines for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman absent due to a calf issue.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Vinicius Junior
Status: Out
Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Real Sociedad)
Vinicius will be absent through suspension against Valencia, with the Brazilian picking up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Rayo Vallecano last time out.