Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Valencia: Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold updates

By Matt Law | 05 Feb 2026 13:11 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 13:12

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Sunday night.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, with the rivals involved in a fascinating battle at the summit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Valencia, who are 16th in the division.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bellingham is facing a spell on the sidelines with the hamstring injury that he suffered against Rayo, with his recovery time thought to be approximately three weeks.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Rudiger suffered a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid in January, and the centre-back remains a major doubt for this match.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, but the England international is now closing in on a return and could potentially feature off the bench against Valencia.

Eder Militao

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy, who has only made three appearances this season, is once again on the sidelines for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman absent due to a calf issue.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Middle East Images

Status: Out

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Real Sociedad)

Vinicius will be absent through suspension against Valencia, with the Brazilian picking up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Rayo Vallecano last time out.