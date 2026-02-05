Preview: Coventry City vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 05 Feb 2026 13:01

Looking to avoid three straight defeats in the promotion race, Coventry City welcome Oxford United to The Coventry Building Society Arena for a Championship match on Saturday.

The Sky Blues suffered a loss at Queens Park Rangers last time out, whilst the U's were bested at Sheffield United earlier in the week.

Match preview

After storming ahead of the promotion-chasing pack at the beginning of the season, Coventry are being clawed back by two things: an in-form Middlesbrough outfit and the Sky Blues' own struggles.

Frank Lampard's troops have now won just two of their last seven second-tier contests following a narrow 2-1 defeat at QPR last weekend, when Richard Kone and Nicolas Madsen goals completed a comeback success for the R's at Loftus Road.

Now on a mission to avoid three consecutive competitive defeats for the first time since September 2024, Coventry remain top of the Championship standings but are level on points with second-placed Middlesbrough.

Unsurprisingly, the Sky Blues boast the joint-best home record in the division alongside Kim Hellberg's Boro, with Lampard's men collecting 35 points across 14 contests, losing on just the single occasion.

Despite last finding the back of a Championship net in early November, Brandon Thomas-Asante remains at the summit of Coventry's goalscoring ranks, joined by Haji Wright and Ellis Simms.

After commencing his reign at the Kassam Stadium with a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions (D2 L2), Matt Bloomfield has endured a difficult week as Oxford United boss, losing back-to-back Championship battles.

Birmingham's raft of new arrivals were too strong for the U's last weekend and four days later another defeat arrived at Bramall Lane, where Sydney Peck, Andre Brooks and Chiedozie Ogbene all found the net for Sheffield United in a 3-1 scoreline.

On the verge of three straight losses for the first time since August, Oxford have slumped down to 23rd spot in the Championship standings ahead of this weekend's daunting trip to Coventry, five points from Blackburn Rovers in 21st.

Clutching at just 12 points from 15 away matches this season, only Portsmouth (11), West Bromwich Albion (10) and Sheffield Wednesday (7) have collected fewer points than Oxford on the road in the Championship.

Looking to bolster their chances of firing themselves to safety in what remains of the season, Oxford added Aidomo Emakhu and Jeon Jin-Woo to their attacking ranks last month, with the latter scoring 16 goals in the K League last year.

Coventry City Championship form: D L W W L L

Coventry City form (all competitions): L L W W L L

Oxford United Championship form: L D D W L L

Oxford United form (all competitions): W D D W L L

Team News

Limiting Coventry's options on the left flank, Ephron Mason-Clark is sidelined until early March with a foot injury.

A backup option in defence for the majority of the campaign to date, Kaine Kesler-Hayden is struggling with an ankle problem.

A regular starter for Lampard last season, goalkeeper Oliver Dovin continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

After a difficult loan spell at Stoke City during the first half of 2025-26, Jamie Donley is currently in the medical room of Oxford nursing a shoulder issue.

The U's options at the front end of the pitch are further reduced by the absences of Tyler Goodrham (ankle) and Nik Prelec (groin).

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Eccles, Grimes, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Esse; Simms

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Makosso, Helik, Brown; Long, Brannagan, Vaulks, Spencer; Harris, Mills, Peart-Harris

We say: Coventry City 2-1 Oxford United

Stuttering in the promotion race in recent weeks, Coventry could be nervy as they look to claim three points this weekend.

Oxford will need to be at their very best to earn a result in the East Midlands, and we feel that they will fall just short.

