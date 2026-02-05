Preview: Rotherham United vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 05 Feb 2026 12:49

Improving Rotherham United play host to League One leaders Cardiff City this weekend, as the Welsh side travel to the New York Stadium for a clash that will impact both ends of the table.

The Millers secured their first away win since October last time out with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Exeter City, while the Bluebirds saw their lead at the top reduced after being held to a 2-2 draw by Burton Albion.

Match preview

Matthew Hamshaw’s Rotherham United have shown signs of life in recent weeks following a difficult campaign, with the Millers now unbeaten in three matches.

A home draw against AFC Wimbledon was followed by a 2-1 victory over Northampton Town, before their most impressive performance of the season arrived on Saturday in a dominant 4-0 away win at Exeter City.

Goals from Jamal Baptiste, Joe Rafferty, Harry Gray and Shaun McWilliams ensured Hamshaw's side ended a run of four straight league defeats away from home and gives them further hope of securing League One status for next season.

Despite the good run of form, Rotherham United still find themselves in the relegation zone and know there is still work to be done, although a win on the weekend could see them move to 17th, something that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago.

Facing table-toppers Cardiff City, the Millers will take confidence from the fact their four-goal win came against the division’s second-best defence.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Brian Barry-Murphy and his Cardiff City side, they enter this fixture top of the table, but three draws in their last five league outings has trimmed their lead at the summit.

Appointed in the summer, Barry-Murphy has overseen 39 games in all competitions with a win rate of 61.5% following 24 wins, six draws and nine losses.

The main objective for the season would have been for an immediate return back to the Championship after their relegation last season, but a draw to struggling Burton Albion shows there is still work to be done before they can think about life in the second tier.

Trailing at half-time, goals from Alex Robertson turned the match around before Kyran Lofthouse’s late equaliser denied Cardiff all three points.

The disappointing draw now means their lead at the top is just two points, so the Bluebirds will be keen to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity and look to pull ahead of Lincoln City as much as possible as the business end of the season draws closer.

The two sides meet for the second time this season, with Cardiff City winning 3-0 back in August.

Rotherham United League One form:

L L L D W W

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

L L L D W W

Cardiff City League One form:

W D W D W D

Team News

© Imago

Coming into this one off the back of their best win of the season, Hamshaw may have been tempted to keep the same XI once again.

However, Daniel Gore was forced off after just 40 minutes into their 4-0 win and is likely to miss out.

The Millers will have Reece James at their disposal, despite a recent injury scare that looked to keep him.

One concern for the remainder of the season will be the lack of Jordan Hugill, a knee injury means he could miss up to eight weeks of action.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, appear to have come away from their latest League One encounter with no further injury concerns.

Bluebirds' top scorer Yousef Salech will however miss out as he recovers from a serious neck injury, Callum Robinson is the likely candidate to lead the line in his place.

Scoring a brace last time out, expect Robertson to start in midfield once again.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Baptiste, Jules, James; Spence, Gore; McWilliams, Powell, Gray; Nombe

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Chambers, Kpakio; Wintle, Robertson; Tanner, Kellyman, Willock; Robinson

We say: Rotherham United 0-2 Cardiff City

Despite coming into this one in good form, Saturday provides a tough test for relegation-threatened Rotherham. We expect the travellers to take all three points and continue their push for promotion in style.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.