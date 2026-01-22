Preview: Cardiff City vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 22 Jan 2026 12:57

League leaders Cardiff City play host to Stockport County when they welcome fellow promotion hopefuls to South Wales on Saturday afternoon.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in their last six League One outings, while the Hatters have lost just once in 2026.

Match preview

Following their relegation from the Championship last season, Cardiff City appointed Irish manager Brian Barry-Murphy and have not looked back since.

Overseeing 36 games in all competitions so far, Barry-Murphy boasts a win rate of 63.9%, winning 23, drawing four and losing nine of those games.

They were able to land a significant blow in the battle for promotion last time out with goals from David Turnbull and Calum Chambers enough to see off third place Bradford City.

Their win away from home was their first in three on the road and now they turn their attention to a home fixture, knowing their record at home is by far the best in the division.

With promotion back to the second tier a priority, the Bluebirds are currently top of the table, with a win on the weekend potentially creating a nine point gap between themselves and second placed Lincoln City.

As for Stockport County, they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship last season and will be hoping they can go one step further this time around.

After 26 League One outings, Dave Challinor's men have won 13, drawn six and lost seven.

With 45 points to their name, they travel to the Welsh capital in fourth place with a win potentially leaving them one point behind the top two.

The Hatters were able to continue their unbeaten start to the calendar year with a late Benony Breki Andresson strike ensuring three points in a breathless 3-2 win over Rotherham United.

Despite facing the best home side in the league, Stockport County travel well and have the second-best away record, claiming 21 points from their 12 games on the road.

The pair meet for the second time this season with the first encounter finishing 1-1 after a 97th-minute equaliser from Yousef Salech.

Cardiff City League One form:

W W D W D W

Stockport County League One form:

L W D L W W

Stockport County form (all competitions):

W D L W W W

Team News

On a great run, Barry-Murphy may be tempted to keep things the same ahead of another tough trip.

The Bluebirds will however be without Omari Kellyman after picking up a suspected groin injury against Leyton Orient, while a hamstring injury to Dylan Lawlor kept him out of that one.

Expect Salech to keep his spot up top as he looks to add to his 12 goals.

After scoring from off the bench last time out, Andresson may be rewarded with a start for Stockport County.

They came away from their latest win with no added injury concerns but will be without Lewis Bate, Callum Connolly, Arttu Hoskonen and Tyler Onyango.

New signing Josh Stokes, on loan from Bristol City, has scored three goals in his last two and is likely to start once again.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Osho, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, J. Colwill; Tanner, Turnbull, Ashford; Salech

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; Dacres-Cogley, Norwood, Osborn, Edun; Andresson, Wootton, Stokes

We say: Cardiff City 2-1 Stockport County

Evenly matched and both keen to push on with their bid for promotion, this is a tough one to call. We expect the league leaders to just about have enough quality on the day and make it seven unbeaten in the league.

