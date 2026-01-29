Preview: Burton Albion vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 29 Jan 2026 13:10

Cardiff City make the trip to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon sitting four points clear at the top of the League One table.

Meanwhile, Burton welcome the leaders to Staffordshire only sitting outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Match preview

Having only won five of their last nine matches in League One, Cardiff are not necessarily showing the form of potential champions.

Nevertheless, Brian Barry-Murphy's team now sit 10 points clear - with a game in hand - of third place after putting together an eight-game unbeaten streak in the third tier.

While just three clean sheets have been kept during that period, the Bluebirds look a level above the chasing pack, despite the fact that they are yet to record successive victories in 2026.

Their third win of the calendar year came at home to Doncaster Rovers in midweek, the Welsh outfit cruising to a 4-0 victory.

Cardiff now have 37 points from just 15 matches at their home ground. However, only six wins and 15 goals have come from 13 away fixtures, while Cardiff have only prevailed once in four such encounters.

That kind of return will only encourage a Burton outfit that has recently been dragged back into a congested relegation scrap.

Five defeats have been posted in six league games, the Brewers' only success during that period being a 3-1 victory over sixth-placed Huddersfield Town.

Gary Bowyer's team have since suffered 2-1 defeats away at Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers, the teams that sit in second and third position in the standings.

Nevertheless, Burton only remain outside of the bottom four on goal difference, even if there is still just a three-point gap to 15th spot.

Despite possessing the third-worst home record in the division, Burton have still won five of their 13 such contests.

Burton Albion League One form:

L L L W L L

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L L W W L L

Cardiff City League One form:

D W D W D W

Team News

Having arrived on loan from Wrexham, midfielder Andy Cannon should be in contention to feature in the Burton squad.

However, having pushed Bolton all the way in midweek, Bowyer will likely be against making many changes to his starting lineup.

Alex Hartridge and Tyrese Shade are options to return in defence and attack, with JJ McKiernan to be assessed after making his first start since October in the previous game.

Yousef Salech will remain on the sidelines for Cardiff as he continues to recover from a neck injury.

Although Omari Kellyman contributed a goal and assist in the win over Barnsley, the Chelsea loanee could drop into a deeper role if either Callum Robinson or Isaak Davies return to the first XI.

David Turnbull is an option to return in central midfield ahead of Alex Robertson.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Vancooten, Sibbick; Lofthouse, Chauke, Williams, Armer; McKiernan; Beesley, Adom

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, Robertson; Tanner, J.Colwill, Willock; Kellyman

We say: Burton Albion 1-2 Cardiff City

Given their relative inconsistency, Cardiff will take nothing for granted when they face Burton this weekend. However, at a time when the home side have lost their way, we can only back an away victory, even if the scoreline may be closer than many expect.

